Sri Lanka Crisis: US Asks Citizens To Reconsider Travel, Cites Fuel, Medicine Shortage, Risk From Terrorism

The United States on Wednesday adived its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka amid the country's worst financial crisis, citing the shortage of fuel and medicines in the country in addition to risks of COVID-19 and terrorism.

US State Department said, “Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism.”

Sri Lanka has been placed on Level 3 in the travel advisory, which is the second-highest level of advisory.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

US CDC said, “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers."

The US State Department further said, “There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters.

“There have also been daily planned power outages across the island, as well as some unplanned power outages, as fuel for backup generators is increasingly scarce. Public transportation in some instances has been limited or curtailed. Travellers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation."

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas, the travel advisory said.

With PTI inputs