Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sri Lanka Crisis: US Asks Citizens To Reconsider Travel, Cites Fuel, Medicine Shortage, Risk From Terrorism

US nationals are asked to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to shortages of fuel and medicine, in addition to terror and COVID risks.

Sri Lanka Crisis: US Asks Citizens To Reconsider Travel, Cites Fuel, Medicine Shortage, Risk From Terrorism
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 9:16 am

The United States on Wednesday adived its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka amid the country's worst financial crisis, citing the shortage of fuel and medicines in the country in addition to risks of COVID-19 and terrorism.

US State Department said, “Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism.” 

Sri Lanka has been placed on Level 3 in the travel advisory, which is the second-highest level of advisory.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

US CDC said, “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers."

Related stories

Despite Economic Crisis Plaguing Sri Lanka, Govt Says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Will Not Resign

How Aiding Sri Lanka In Crisis Can Help India Balance Power With China

Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Defy Curfew To Try To Storm Prime Minister's Residence

The US State Department further said, “There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters.

“There have also been daily planned power outages across the island, as well as some unplanned power outages, as fuel for backup generators is increasingly scarce. Public transportation in some instances has been limited or curtailed. Travellers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation."

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas, the travel advisory said.

With PTI inputs

Tags

International Sri Lanka Crisis Sri Lanka Financial Crisis Sri Lanka Fuel Travel Advisory COVID-19 Terrorism Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Protests
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Will BharatPe Lose Its Banking License?

Will BharatPe Lose Its Banking License?