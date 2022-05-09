Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sri Lanka Crisis: Ruling Party MP, His Bodyguard Killed In Clashes With Protesters

Supporters of the government attacked anti-government protesters on Monday, injuring 174, leading to a nationwide indefinite curfew.

Sri Lanka Crisis: Ruling Party MP, His Bodyguard Killed In Clashes With Protesters
Representative image of protests in Sri Lanka AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:48 pm

A Sri Lankan member of parliament from Rajapaksa brothers' ruling party was killed on Monday along with his personal security officer in clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters. 

Amarakeerthi Athukorala, a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP from the Polonnaruwa district, was surrounded by anti-government groups at the north western town of Nittambuwa, as per the police. Later, he and his PSO were found dead.

The people said that gunfire came from the MP's car, and when angry mobs toppled the car, the MP fled and took refuge in a building and died by suicide from his own revolver. 

By the time he killed himself as per people, thousands of people had surrounded the building.

Related stories

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns Amid Nationwide Curfew, Army Deployment

Sri Lanka Crisis: 23 People Injured After Mahinda Rajapaksa Supporters Attack Anti-Govt Protestors

Sri Lanka Crisis: Trade Unions Strike Demanding President Gotabaya's Resignation Cripple The Country

Earlier on Monday, supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 174 people injured. This led to the eruption of violence across the country as the public turned their wrath on pro-Rajapaksa supporters as they were leaving the capital back home. Their vehicles were stopped and attacked in most towns.

A nationwide indefinite curfew has since been declared and military has been deployed in the streets.

The 76-year-old Mahinda resigned hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters.

Sri Lanka is currently going through its worst financial crisis. It has an acute shortage of foreign exchange. All essential items, including food, cooking gas, vehicular fuel, and medicines, are in shortage and their prices have skyrocketed. The country is also short of fuel to generate thermal power, leading to long power cuts in the country.  

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of Gotabaya and Prime Mahinda over their government's failrue to deal with the crisis. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

International Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Crisis Sri Lanka Financial Crisis Sri Lanka Foreign Exchange Crisis Mahinda Rajapaksa Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Protests MP Killed Member Of Parliament(MP)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star