Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Republicans Gain Control Of US House Of Representatives With A Narrow Majority

The Republicans now have 218 seats as against 211 of the Democratic Party. The counting of six seats is still going, the outcome of which would determine the final size of the House.

US House of Representatives (Representational image)
US House of Representatives (Representational image) AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 8:29 am

The opposition Republican Party gained control of the 435-member US House of Representatives on Wednesday, but with a narrow majority.

The Republicans now have 218 seats as against 211 of the Democratic Party. The counting of six seats is still going, the outcome of which would determine the final size of the House. The elections were held on November 8.

A day earlier, the party lawmakers had elected its leader Kevin McCarthy for the position of House speaker. McCarthy would replace Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi of the Democratic Party as the House speaker.

"Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver," McCarthy said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I congratulate Leader McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families," President Joe Biden said.

Last week's elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails, Biden said in a statement.

The president said in this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve democracy.

"As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone -- Republican or Democrat -- willing to work with me to deliver results for them," Biden said.

Related stories

US Elections: 11 GOP Senators Challenge Joe Biden Victory Over Trump

Pompeo Believes Trump Won US Elections, Hints Smooth Transition To 2nd Trump Admin

US Elections Goes Down To The Wire

The Republican Party gained control of the House of Representatives after a gap of four years when in 2018 it lost the majority to the Democrats. The GOP had last won a majority in the House in 2010 and remained in control for eight years till 2018. In 2020, the party picked a net of 12 seats and defeated 13 incumbents.

Tags

International Republicans Republican Lawmakers US House Of Representatives Majority Democratic Party Democrats Joe Biden US Elections
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers