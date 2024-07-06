International

Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election

Iran's moderate leader Masoud Pezeshkian who won the run-off presidential election has promised to open Iran to the world.has promised to open Iran to the world.

Iran presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian | Photo: AP
Iran's moderate leader Masoud Pezeshkian won the run-off presidential election on Saturday. Pezeshkian has promised to open Iran to the world.

The presidential elections were held in Iran after late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed alongwith other officials in a helicopter crash in May this year.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, leaves after casting his vote during the presidential election as he is followed by head of his office Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 28, 2024. Iranians voted Friday in a snap election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, with the race's sole reformist candidate vowing to seek "friendly relations" with the West in an effort to boost his campaign. - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Iran To Hold Runoff Presidential Election As Neither Reformist Pezeshkian Nor Hard-Liner Jalili Secure Outright Win

BY Associated Press

Earlier, Pezeshkian's lead against hard-liner Saeed Jalili widened early to over 2 million votes as counting continued in Iran's presidential runoff election.

Supporters of Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and longtime lawmaker, entered the streets of Tehran and other cities before dawn to celebrate as his lead grew over Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator.

But a possible Pezeshkian win still sees Iran at a delicate moment, with tensions high in the Mideast over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, Iran's advancing nuclear program and a looming US election that could put any chance of a detente between Tehran and Washington at risk.

Mohsen Eslami, an election spokesperson, said Pezeshkian had 11.1 million votes, leading Jalili's 9 million. He gave no total turnout figure as counting went on.

Reformist candidate for the Iran's presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian clenches his fists during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 3 - AP
Masoud Pezeshkian, Heart Surgeon Who Rose To Power In Parliament, Runs To Be Next Iran President

BY Associated Press

The first round of voting June 28 saw the lowest turnout in the history of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iranian officials have long pointed to turnout as a sign of support for the country's Shiite theocracy, which has been under strain after years of sanctions crushing Iran's economy, mass demonstrations and intense crackdowns on all dissent.

Government officials up to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted a higher participation rate as voting got underway, with state television airing images of modest lines at some polling centres across the country.

However, online videos purported to show some polls empty while a survey of several dozen sites in the capital, Tehran, saw light traffic amid a heavy security presence on the streets.

