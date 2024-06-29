Iran To Hold Runoff Presidential Election As Neither Reformist Pezeshkian Nor Hard-Liner Jalili Secure Outright Win

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, leaves after casting his vote during the presidential election as he is followed by head of his office Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 28, 2024. Iranians voted Friday in a snap election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, with the race's sole reformist candidate vowing to seek "friendly relations" with the West in an effort to boost his campaign. AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

