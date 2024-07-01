18 Prisoners Flee Prison After Overpowering Guard In Pakistan-Administered Kashmir

At least 18 dangerous criminals, including six on death row, fled from a prison in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after overpowering a guard. The incident took place on Friday when an inmate of the Rawalakot prison used a pistol to force a prison guard to get the keys to effect the breakout.
According to local police chief Riaz Mughal, one of the prisoners was shot and killed during the escape attempt, AP reported.
A massive search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the escaped inmates, who include six prisoners on death row and three serving life sentences. Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the prison break and have already dismissed the prison's chief and some other officers from their posts.
Mughal said six of the prisoners were on death row, while another three were serving life sentences. Such jail breaks are rare in Pakistan, he said.
According to Samaa TV, seven officials, including the deputy superintendent of Rawalakot Jail, have been detained and investigations into the breach of security commenced.
In response to the security lapse, all jails across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been placed on high alert. A judicial commission has been requested by the government to investigate the circumstances leading to the escape.
(With agency inputs)