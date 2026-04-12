Polls Open In Hungary In Pivotal Election That Could Unseat Viktor Orbán After 16 Years

Voters decide between the long-ruling populist prime minister and rising challenger Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party, with independent polls pointing to a potential historic shift toward a more pro-EU government.

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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Hungary Election
Hungary Election
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, April 12, 2026, with over 8 million eligible voters expected to cast ballots amid reports of strong early turnout.

  • Most independent polls show Péter Magyar’s centre-right Tisza Party leading Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz by 10–20 points, raising the prospect of the first change of government since 2010.

  • The outcome carries significant implications for Hungary’s relations with the EU, its stance on Ukraine, and the broader direction of populist politics across Europe.

Hungarians headed to the polls on Sunday in one of the most consequential elections since the fall of communism, as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces his toughest challenge in 16 years of uninterrupted power.

Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. local time, with preliminary results expected late on Sunday evening. Around eight million voters are eligible to elect the 199 members of the National Assembly.

Independent opinion polls released in the final days of campaigning show a clear lead for the opposition Tisza Party, led by Péter Magyar, a 43-year-old former Fidesz insider who has emerged as a powerful anti-corruption voice. Recent surveys by AtlasIntel, Publicus, Minerva, and Medián place Tisza between 50% and 58% support, compared with 33% to 41% for Orbán’s Fidesz–KDNP alliance.

Some government-aligned pollsters, including McLaughlin & Associates, have suggested a narrower race or even a slight Fidesz edge, but the broader consensus among neutral analysts points to a strong chance of an opposition victory.

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Orbán, 62, has built what he describes as an “illiberal democracy,” consolidating control over institutions, media, and the economy while maintaining close ties with Russia and positioning Hungary as a vocal critic of EU migration policies and Brussels bureaucracy. His campaign emphasised national sovereignty, warnings about mass immigration, and attacks on “globalist” forces in the West.

Magyar, who broke with Fidesz in 2024, has positioned Tisza as a clean, centre-right alternative promising to fight systemic corruption, restore independent institutions, and improve Hungary’s standing within the European Union. Large crowds have attended his rallies, and he has tapped into widespread frustration over economic stagnation, housing costs, and perceived cronyism.

Hungary’s electoral system, which includes 106 single-member constituencies widely seen as favouring the ruling party due to gerrymandering and other structural advantages, means Tisza would likely need a solid popular vote lead of several percentage points to secure a parliamentary majority. Seat projections from some pollsters, such as Medián, even suggest Tisza could achieve a two-thirds supermajority, enabling constitutional changes and easier access to frozen EU funds.

The vote is being closely monitored by international observers, including from the OSCE. A Tisza win would likely ease tensions with Brussels, strengthen Hungary’s alignment with mainstream EU policies, and mark a significant setback for populist movements across the continent. An Orbán victory, by contrast, would reinforce his role as a defiant outlier within the bloc.

As voters queued at polling stations across Budapest and the countryside on Sunday morning, many expressed a sense that history could be in the making. One Budapest resident said before casting her ballot: “After 16 years, it feels like real change is finally possible.”

Final results are not expected to be fully certified until later in the week due to the counting of postal and overseas votes, but the direction of the outcome should become clear by late Sunday night.

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