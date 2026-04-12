West Asia War: Trump Says US To Block Strait Of Hormuz As Ceasefire Talks Fail In Pakistan

In response, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has accused the United States of causing the collapse of ceasefire negotiations held in Pakistan, stating that U.S. officials failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation.

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Strait of hormuz
Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Photo: Rafiq Maqbool
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U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. Navy will immediately begin a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, American forces will also interdict any vessel in international waters that has paid tolls or fees to Iran.

In response, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has accused the United States of causing the collapse of ceasefire negotiations held in Pakistan, stating that U.S. officials failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation.

Following the failed talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a post on X from Pezeshkian’s office, the two leaders “reviewed latest regional & international developments,” including the status of the ceasefire. While Russia has long engaged in weapons exchanges with Iran and is likely providing satellite support, Moscow has so far avoided direct involvement in the conflict.

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