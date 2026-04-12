Modi To Address Siliguri Rally As Bengal Poll Campaign Intensifies

Modi launched his campaign on April 5 from Cooch Behar, accusing the ruling party of fostering "lawlessness" in the state.

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PM Modi To Address Womens Rally In West Bengals Barasat
PM Modi To Address Women's Rally In West Bengal's Barasat | REP IMAGE
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  • Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Siliguri on Sunday, backing BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh and other nominees in north Bengal.

  • The visit marks his third trip to West Bengal since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, following rallies in Katwa, Jangipur and Kushmandi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Siliguri in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday, a party leader said.

Modi on Saturday held rallies at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur.

On Sunday, he will address a rally at Kawakhali Ground in Siliguri in support of BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh and other party nominees in north Bengal.

This marks Modi’s third visit to the state since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in mid-March.

On Thursday, he addressed rallies at Haldia, Asansol and Suri, where he sharpened the BJP’s campaign pitch by highlighting issues such as "industrial decay" and the "infiltration menace" in the state.

Modi launched his campaign on April 5 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal, where he accused the ruling party of fostering "lawlessness" in the state.

PM Modi - PTI
Modi To Launch BJP’s Bengal Campaign From Cooch Behar On April 5

BY PTI

Modi on Sunday also expressed deep concern over the health of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, and wished her a speedy recovery.

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Bhosle was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday due to a chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

"Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X.

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