Ukraine Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Gyokeres’ Hat-Trick Fires Sweden Towards Play-offs Final
Sweden secured their path to a playoff final against Poland following a clinical performance led by Viktor Gyokeres. The striker was unstoppable in Valencia, opening the scoring in the 6th minute before doubling the lead early in the second half. Gyokeres completed a sensational hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, effectively ending Ukraine's hopes of a direct comeback. Matvii Ponomarenko provided a late headed consolation for Ukraine in the 90th minute, but Graham Potter’s Swedish side remained dominant throughout, marking a massive step forward in their quest for World Cup qualification. Watch some of the best pictures below.
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