Ukraine Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Gyokeres’ Hat-Trick Fires Sweden Towards Play-offs Final

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres applauds to supporters at the end of the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

1/10 Sweden fans celebrate at the end of the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





2/10 Sweden players greet fans at the end of the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





3/10 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, top, and Ukraine's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin challenge for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





4/10 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





5/10 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





6/10 Sweden's Gabriel Gudmundsson, right, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Tymchyk challenge for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





7/10 Sweden's Jesper Karlstrom, top, and Ukraine's Yehor Yarmoliuk challenge for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





8/10 Sweden's head coach Graham Potter gives instructions to his players during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





9/10 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





10/10 Ukrainian players sing the national anthem ahead of the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz





