International

Photo With Modi Becomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Most Liked Insta Post Ever

Sources cited in a report noted that Zelenskyy's most liked post had 7.8 lakh likes before his "Insta Collab" with PM Modi.

Zelenskyy modi hug
Zelenskyy's pictures with Modi received over 1 million likes within Photo: Instagram/Zelenskyy_official
info_icon

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Instagram post with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi became his most liked post on the social media platform within a few hours of being uploaded on Friday.

Sources noted that Zelenskyy's most liked post had 7.8 lakh likes before his "Insta Collab" with Modi. His pictures with Modi received over 1 million likes within hours, they said, adding, it shows the bump in their social media engagements most world leaders receive when the prime minister is part of it.

Modi enjoys more following than any head of government on various social media platforms.

In his post, Zelenskyy said, "Our meeting is important for strengthening the dialogue and relationship between India and Ukraine."

