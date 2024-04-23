Parallel To Attack On Israel, Iran Wages 'War' Against Women 'Disobeying' Hijab Law: Report

On the same day Iran launched its attack on Israel in response to the Damascus strikes, the Middle Eastern country waged a "war against women" back home. Continuing its crackdown on women, Iran's morality police reportedly extorted, harassed and arrested hundreds of women for disobeying the hijab law.
As per a report by Iran International, a new hijab enforcement campaign called Project Nour has been implemented. This project, however, has only increased the violence and abuse faced by Iranian women.
The new campaign was announced by Iran as it launched its drones and missiles towards Israel on April 13.
"Starting today, Police in Tehran and other cities will carry out measures against those who violate the hijab law," stated police chief Abbasali Mohammadian on live television as white vans of the morality police flooded the streets of Iran.
Across cities in Iran, women have described instances of police officers demanding money to avoid hijab-related arrested.
Some women were also subject to sexual harasmeent from officials part of the morality police. During the crackdown last week, many reported instances of physical abuse and verbal sexual abuse during encounters with the police. Some witnesses also recalled the sound of police using tasers and electric shocks against women who been arrested.
Along with harassment and extortion, women has sated that their cell phones had also been confiscated, which adds to the onoing infrigement of women's rights.
Iran's extensive crackdown on women violating the Islamic dress code began after nationwide protests in 2022, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police for flouting the mandatory dress code for women. Amini died in custody due to the "heart atack". However, eye witnesses stated that she was severaly beaten up by the police and died due to police brutality.
As per activists, this new crackdown was launched on the same day Iran launched its "revenge" on Israel for the attack in Syria. However, activists and politicans in the country have stated that this crackdown seems to go beyond enforcing the hijab law.
As per Reuters and AFP, activists now fear a new crackdown which aims at discouraging any dissent aimed towards Iran and its leaders.
"Amid increasing dissent at home and international attention focused on regional tensions, the Islamic republic is grabbing the opportunity to intensify its campaign of repression against dissent," stated Hadi Ghaemi, the director of New York-based Centre for Human Rights In Iran.
Apart from the morality police's crackdown on women, executions also resumed in Iran. In the recent days, a Esmail Hassaniani, 29, and his wife Marjan Hajizadeh, 19, were sentenced to death on drug-related charges and were executed on April 11. Within four months of 2024, around 110 people have been executed.