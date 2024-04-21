Middle-East Conflict: Iran, Israel Likely To Refrain From Escalation As US Approves Military Aid

Amid the escalating turmoils in the Middle-East, Iran and Israel are likely to refrain from engaging into any broader conflict as the United States on Saturday approved new Israeli military aid despite growing criticism of Israel for waging war on Gaza.
Iran downplayed Israel's drone attack
Diluting the fear of a brader conflict in the already war-torn Middle-East, Iran on Thursday downplayed Israel's reported retaliation for its unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on April 13.
However, a massive blast at an pro-Iran military base in Iraq and deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza yesterday still reminded the world of the persisting tensions in the region.
US approves foreign aid for worth billions of USD for Israel
Extending support to further strengthen Israel's defence arsenal, including its Iron Dome air defence system, the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved new military assistance worth 13 billion USD.
Welcoming the aid bill, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that it "demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization".
Palestine criticises US over aid bill
However, the Palestinian presidency strongly condemned US' move of approving the multi-billion military aid bill and called it "an aggression against the Palestinian people" and a "dangerous escalation".
The money would "translate into thousands of Palestinian casualties in the Gaza Strip" and the West Bank, said Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.