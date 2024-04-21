International

Middle-East Conflict: Iran, Israel Likely To Refrain From Escalation As US Approves Military Aid

Extending support to further strengthen Israel's defence arsenal, including its Iron Dome air defence system, the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved new military assistance worth 13 billion USD. Welcoming the aid bill, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that it 'demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization'.

Advertisement

AP
Iranians chanting anti-Israel slogans in Tehran | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the escalating turmoils in the Middle-East, Iran and Israel are likely to refrain from engaging into any broader conflict as the United States on Saturday approved new Israeli military aid despite growing criticism of Israel for waging war on Gaza.

After a reported Israeli attack, Iran has stated that it has no plans for an "immediate" plan for retaliation against Israel - AP
Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel

BY Outlook Web Desk

Iran downplayed Israel's drone attack

Diluting the fear of a brader conflict in the already war-torn Middle-East, Iran on Thursday downplayed Israel's reported retaliation for its unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on April 13.

However, a massive blast at an pro-Iran military base in Iraq and deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza yesterday still reminded the world of the persisting tensions in the region.

Advertisement

A passerby, taking on his cellphone, walks past a banner showing missiles being launched from Iranian map in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 19, 2024. - Associated Press
'No Big Deal': Both Iran And Israel Play Down Military Strike

BY Outlook International Desk

US approves foreign aid for worth billions of USD for Israel

Extending support to further strengthen Israel's defence arsenal, including its Iron Dome air defence system, the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved new military assistance worth 13 billion USD.

Welcoming the aid bill, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that it "demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization".

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launched to intercept missiles fired from Iran | - AP
Iran-Israel Tensions: US Helps Israel Take Down Missiles, Drones Launched By Iran In 'Revenge Mission' | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Palestine criticises US over aid bill

However, the Palestinian presidency strongly condemned US' move of approving the multi-billion military aid bill and called it "an aggression against the Palestinian people" and a "dangerous escalation".

Advertisement

The money would "translate into thousands of Palestinian casualties in the Gaza Strip" and the West Bank, said Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final