International

'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'

Amid the world obsessing over the June 3 'planet parade', NASA and even the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, have debunked theories being circulated via social media.

NASA
While social media chatter and multiple reports call the phenomenon "rare" and say it will be visible only on June 3, NASA and other experts have debunked the claims. Photo: NASA
info_icon

Social media has been flooded with posts of a so-called 'planet parade' that will apparently be "visible to the naked eyes" in the skies across the globe on Monday, June 3, something that is being touted as a "rare" phenomenon but is not necessarily so as per experts.

Amid the world obsessing over the June 3 'planet parade', NASA and even the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, have debunked theories being circulated via social media.

About 'Planet Parade'

Social media is abuzz with claims that six planets - Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune and Uranus - will align in a straight line on June 3, giving a rare visual treat to skywatchers. The phenomenon is going viral on social media with the phrase "parade of planets" associated to it.

While social media chatter and multiple reports call the phenomenon "rare" and say it will be visible only on June 3, NASA and other experts have debunked the claims.

Planet Parade: 6 Planets Won't Be Visible On June 3, Says NASA

In a note, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that while "some online sources have shared excitement about a parade of planets" visible in the morning sky in June 3, in reality, only two of the six planets supposedly on display - Saturn and Mars - will actually be visible.

"In early June, Jupiter and Mercury will be at or below the horizon in morning twilight and not visible; Uranus and Neptune are far too faint to see without a telescope, especially as the morning sky brightens," NASA said.

The closest thing to a planet parade will be June 29, when Saturn, the Moon, Mars, and Jupiter will line up across the morning sky, it said.

Planet Parade: 'Not So Rare'

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru also said that the phenomenon cannot be termed as rare as such alignments can be seen every few years.

"For one, it is not exclusively on June 3. These planets can be seen aligned over many days in the coming week," said Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, head, IIA’s SCOPE section.

According to him, on the days before June 3, Jupiter is closer to the Sun and after June 3, Mercury gets closer to the sun, hence June 3 is optimal. "You can go out before sunrise every day in the coming week and try and spot as many planets as you can," news agency PTI quoted Ramanujam as saying.

Parade Of Planets: 'Only 2 Planets Can Be Seen With Naked Eyes'

According to a series of social media posts debunking many theories being circulated via social media, IIA said that in the coming week, people can see yellowish Saturn clearly, high up in the Eastern morning sky, with the reddish Mars halfway below. IIA said that the other planets part of the so-called 'parade' won't be visible to naked eyes due to their closeness to the sun.

The rest of the planets that are supposed to be visible during the planet parade, will not be easy to spot, Ramanujam said.

"About 20 minutes before sunrise, Jupiter and Mercury will be less than 10 degrees above the Eastern horizon. Uranus and Neptune, as always, are too faint to be seen with naked eyes. Venus will appear too close to the Sun," Ramanujam added, dismissing the buzz on social media that the planets are aligned in a straight line only on June 3.

"The orbits of the planets around the Sun are roughly in the same plane, and each of them are inclined by only a few degrees from the Ecliptic [Earth’s orbit]. Hence, when seen from the Earth, the planet positions will be roughly along a plane at all times," said Ramanujam.

He said this event cannot be termed as rare as such alignments can be seen every few years. "The occasions where more than three to four planets are on one side of the Sun, and are closer to each other than usual, are called planet parades," he said.

However, Ramanujan also said that rare or not, it is always a treat to see the planets with our naked eyes. "It really is a pretty sight. But just remember, if you oversleep on June 3, you can always get up early the next day to catch up on the show," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station
  2. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  5. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Slight Growth On First Sunday
  2. Kangana Ranaut Speaks In Support Of Raveena Tandon After She Was Attacked: What Happened Is Absolutely Alarming
  3. Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'
  4. Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Check Pic Inside
  5. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  2. French Open 2024: Two Men's Singles Quarterfinals Confirmed; Check Who Plays Whom
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Anastasia Potapova - In Pics
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
World News
  1. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
  2. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  3. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  4. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'We Are Very Hopeful', Says Cong Leader Sonia Gandhi; 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today