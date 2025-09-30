Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

Pakistan has begun formal review talks with the IMF on its $7 billion Extended Financing Facility and $1.1 billion sustainability package.
Revenue collection fell short by Rs 1.2 trillion, though most power sector targets were achieved.
Both sides will discuss corrective steps to meet December 2025 targets.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission has initiated formal review talks with Pakistani officials to assess the progress of its $7 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) and $1.1 billion Resilience & Sustainability Facility (RSF).
The review comes amid mixed outcomes—revenue collection lagged by about Rs 1.2 trillion, even as power sector benchmarks were largely met.
Officials say the two sides must now agree on corrective measures to meet the next biannual targets through December.
The programme's performance has been mixed as of end-June 2025, and the start of the next review period, ending in December this year, has also been off the mark, particularly in revenue collection.
The two sides now have to agree on corrective measures during their dialogue to meet the next biannual targets.
While power sector benchmarks for the end-June 2025 period were comfortably met, revenue collection fell short by about Rs 1.2 trillion - almost 1 per cent of GDP - in the last fiscal year, and the first two months of the current fiscal year have shown similar shortfalls.
While in Pakistan, the mission will also hold forward-looking discussions with the authorities to push for faster implementation of the end-December 2025 targets, the report said.
Pakistan is also raising with the IMF a long-delayed implementation of the brownfield petroleum refinery policy, which has stalled about USD 6 billion in fresh investment for refinery upgrades.
Officials argue that this demand aligns with the RSF's objectives because the upgrade would help produce petroleum products meeting European standards with minimal carbon and sulphur emissions, according to the report.