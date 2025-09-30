Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

Pakistan is also raising with the IMF a long-delayed implementation of the brownfield petroleum refinery policy, which has stalled about USD 6 billion in fresh investment for refinery upgrades.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan IMF
Officials argue that this demand aligns with the RSF's objectives because the upgrade would help produce petroleum products meeting European standards with minimal carbon and sulphur emissions. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan has begun formal review talks with the IMF on its $7 billion Extended Financing Facility and $1.1 billion sustainability package.

  • Revenue collection fell short by Rs 1.2 trillion, though most power sector targets were achieved.

  • Both sides will discuss corrective steps to meet December 2025 targets.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission has initiated formal review talks with Pakistani officials to assess the progress of its $7 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) and $1.1 billion Resilience & Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The review comes amid mixed outcomes—revenue collection lagged by about Rs 1.2 trillion, even as power sector benchmarks were largely met.
Officials say the two sides must now agree on corrective measures to meet the next biannual targets through December.

The programme's performance has been mixed as of end-June 2025, and the start of the next review period, ending in December this year, has also been off the mark, particularly in revenue collection.

The two sides now have to agree on corrective measures during their dialogue to meet the next biannual targets.

While power sector benchmarks for the end-June 2025 period were comfortably met, revenue collection fell short by about Rs 1.2 trillion - almost 1 per cent of GDP - in the last fiscal year, and the first two months of the current fiscal year have shown similar shortfalls.

Related Content
Related Content

While in Pakistan, the mission will also hold forward-looking discussions with the authorities to push for faster implementation of the end-December 2025 targets, the report said.

Pakistan is also raising with the IMF a long-delayed implementation of the brownfield petroleum refinery policy, which has stalled about USD 6 billion in fresh investment for refinery upgrades.

Officials argue that this demand aligns with the RSF's objectives because the upgrade would help produce petroleum products meeting European standards with minimal carbon and sulphur emissions, according to the report.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shreya Ghoshal To Honour Zubeen Garg With Special Tribute

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Mandhana Departs Early, SL-W Make Use Of Cloud Cover

  3. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  3. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  4. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick