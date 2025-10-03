Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar says multiple nations are interested in joining the Saudi-Pakistan mutual defence agreement, potentially expanding it into a powerful Islamic military bloc.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
ishaq dar
Pakistan’s Minister Ishaq Dar | Photo: File image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ishaq Dar revealed that several Arab and non-Arab states have expressed interest in joining the Saudi-Pakistan defence pact.

  • He suggested the agreement could evolve into a “new NATO” or “Eastern NATO,” with Pakistan positioned to lead the Islamic world.

  • The pact, signed on September 18, commits both countries to treat aggression against one as an attack on the other.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that many nations have expressed interest in signing a security pact with Islamabad. He added that if additional countries join the Saudi-Pakistan mutual defence agreement, "this will become a NATO-like alliance."  

Speaking to the parliament about President Donald Trump's latest peace plan for Gaza, Dar also discussed the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" that was formally inked with Saudi Arabia on September 18.

In this photo released by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. - Press Information Department via AP
India Urges Saudi Arabia To Respect Sensitivities After Riyadh-Pakistan Defense Pact

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, he claimed that several Islamic states, both Arab and non-Arab, had expressed interest in joining the defence pact that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had reached.   "A lot of states approached Pakistan during the UN General Assembly, and many other countries have expressed interest in signing a defence pact with Pakistan," he said.

He suggested that if more countries join, then "this will become a NATO-like alliance." The deputy prime minister further said that the pact could expand to include other countries, potentially transforming it into a "new NATO or Eastern NATO".

Related Content
Related Content
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal - PTI
India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

BY Outlook News Desk

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will one day lead the Islamic world. “By God’s Will, Pakistan will lead 57 Islamic nations,” he said.

Although Pakistan is a nuclear and missile power, he underlined that it must now work towards becoming an economic power as well, which is only possible with teamwork.

Speaking on the agreement reached with the Saudi government, Dar stated that the defence accord had been in the works for a very long time and that Pakistan and the Gulf Kingdom have a long and close relationship.

In this photo released by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. - Press Information Department via AP
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mutual Defence Pact, Pledge Joint Response To Any Aggression

BY Outlook News Desk

"This is an extremely important agreement; it was not made blindly or hastily," he said.

PTI reported that the finer details about the pact have not been shared, but the joint statement issued after the signing ceremony stated that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both." Recalling the four-day conflict with India in May, Dar said that under the defence pact, such strikes on Pakistan would have been considered as an attack on Saudi Arabia.

The pack was signed days after Israel attacked Qatar, creating panic among the Arab nations of a similar attack.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kohli, Rohit Set To Return As India's Squad For Australia Series To Be Out On Oct 4

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Snake Enters During India Women's Training Session In Colombo

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: BAN Close In On Series Victory

  4. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

  5. Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sixth Test Century To Join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev In Elite List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  3. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  4. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  5. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  2. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  3. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Detains Activists

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  5. Modi Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It a Path to Lasting Stability

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps