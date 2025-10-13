Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE urged Kabul to stop fighting, adding that Afghanistan will pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request
Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan successfully responded to Pakistani border aggression before halting operations at Gulf nations’ request.

  • He credited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE for mediating an end to the skirmish.

  • Muttaqi reiterated that Afghanistan favours peace and dialogue over conflict to ensure regional stability.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday said Afghanistan achieved its objective in the border skirmish against Pakistan, and stopped the attack at the request of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Replying to media queries, the visiting minister said Afghanistan retaliated to Pakistani aggression on the border, and objectives were achieved.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian - File photo
China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

BY Outlook News Desk

"During the operation, our friendly countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, requested that the war should stop, and we agreed," Muttaqi said.

There has been no significant incident after that, he added.

"We believe that war is not a solution to any problem. Dialogue and diplomacy are needed to resolve issues. This will be our policy in future as well. We want people in the region to live in peace and prosper, and lead a good life," Muttaqi said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Ficci.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Finish With 232/6

  2. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: De Zorzi Holding RSA Innings Together After PAK Post 378-Run Total

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script