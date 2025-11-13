Bayern Munich 3-2 Arsenal, UWCL: Gunners Stunned By Hosts' Comeback
Arsenal’s defense of its Women’s Champions League title is not going to plan after a second-half collapse against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Arsenal wasted an early two-goal lead as Bayern surged back to win 3-2 at Allianz Arena, handing the visitors their second loss in three games in Europe’s elite club competition. Bayern has answered with back-to-back wins after an opening-day 7-1 loss at Barcelona, which cruised to a third straight victory Wednesday, 3-0 at home over OH Leuven.
