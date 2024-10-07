International

One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands

As the war on Gaza marks one year, Israel has only intensified its attacks across the Palestinian territories. However, even after a year of fighting, the war shows no signs of stopping and has now spilt over into Lebanon.

one year of israels war on gaza
One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Photo: AP
info_icon

As the war on Gaza marks one year, Israel has only intensified its attacks across the Palestinian territories. However, after 365 days of fighting in the region, the war has now expanded into Lebanon, where Israel has vowed to wipe out Hezbollah.

A similar agenda to wipe out Hamas after the terror attack on southern Israel led to a full ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which has now killed nearly 42,000 civilians.

Amid calls from the international community for a ceasefire and the Israeli community for the release of the remaining 100 hostages, the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has shown no signs of stopping its attacks on Gaza, West Bank and now Lebanon, anytime soon.

As the war escalates and spills over in the region, an immediate war threat with Iran also looms. With heightened tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran and the recent missile attack, Iran is preparing for a major attack from Israel.

In anticipation of the attack, Iran closed down its airspace and cancelled all flights to and from Tehran. However, despite the lifted flight restrictions, the threat of a larger regional war remains.

There is unprecedented destruction in Gaza. - AP
Israel In Gaza: No End In Sight To The War To End All Wars

BY Seema Guha

42,000 Killed, 100 Hostages Still In Gaza

As per the Gaza health ministry, a total of 41,870 people have been killed as of October 6, 2024. This death toll includes nearly 17,000 children.

Along with this, over 97,166 people have been injured due to Israel's bombardment and over 100 remain missing and unaccounted for.

In the occupied West Bank, at least 742 people have been killed, including over 163 children. Over 6,250 people have been left injured due to Israel's attacks and raids in the West Bank.

In the past year, more than half of Gaza's homes have been destroyed due to Israel's constant bombardment of the Palestinian territory. As per the data from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the World Health Organization and the Palestinian government -

  • 80 percent of commercial facilities across Gaza have been damaged.

  • 87 percent of school buildings have been destroyed. Israel has also bombed various UN schools across Gaza for "allegedly serving as Hamas command centres". However, no proof has accompanied these claims.

  • 60 percent of residential facilities and buildings have been destroyed, and more.

Map of Israel and Palestine | - | Photo: AP
Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel

BY Danita Yadav

Echoes Of Ceasefire And 'Save Palestine' Across The World

As explosions rock Beirut and Gaza, calls for a ceasefire echo across the globe. In the days leading up to the one year anniversary of the war, thousands marched across the globe - in Europe, Pakistan, United States and more - for urgent ceasefire.

The protestors have also echoed calls for the Palestinian cause and the release of all hostages still under Hamas captivity.

Since the start of the Gaza war, numerous protests have been carried out across the world calling for an end to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian enclave. The Gaza War also led to some of the strongest student movements in the United States since the Vietnam War.

In Israel, thousands of Israelis continue to march and list their major demands - the urgent release and return of hostages, an end to the war and the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Deep Divides Visible Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza - | Photo: AP
Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israelis have been unhappy with Bibi's rule since he came into power and this discontentment increased after the judicial overhaul in 2023, a few weeks before the war broke out. A year later, the Netanyahu government’s lack of action towards hostages and diffusing the situation has upset citizens and certain members of the government alike.

Where Does The War Stand Today?

A year after Hamas caught Israel's military defences by surprise, Tel Aviv remains determined to stand by its "right to self-defence", even if it means crossing multiple red lines and killing tens of thousands of civilians.

With unconditional support from its staunch ally - the United States - Israel continues to bombard Palestine and now Lebanon as the Middle East once again finds itself on the brink of war.

As the war threat with Iran looms, Israel has warned Tehran to think twice before it attacks as it "may end up like Gaza and Lebanon". Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a warning to Iran after its nearly 200 missile attack that Iran could face "the consequences of its actions, similar to those experienced in Gaza and Lebanon".

Meanwhile in Gaza, all cities and districts have been declared as "unsafe" as Israeli troops continue to unleash attacks on the war-torn strip, leavings thousands of Palestinians with no place to go.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Pressure On Shan Masood As PAK Face ENG - Check Playing 11s
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. PAK Vs ENG: England 'Realistic' About Chances In Pakistan, Says Brendon Mccullum
  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W: India Women Beat Pakistan Women By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 – In Pics
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
  2. Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone, Scottish Premiership: Cerny Double Provides Ibrox Redemption
  3. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Sucic Stunner Salvages Point For Hosts
  4. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Nuno Mendes Rescues Points To Keep Visitors Unbeaten
  5. Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Gudmundsson Seals Win After De Gea Penalty Heroics
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EAM Jaishankar Calls For UN Reform, Says Global Body Like An 'Old Company, Not Keeping Up With Market'
  2. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  3. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  4. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  5. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  2. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  3. Iran And Israel Inch Closer To All Out War
  4. Why Arab Governments Stay Indifferent To Palestine
  5. Israel In Gaza: No End In Sight To The War To End All Wars
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'