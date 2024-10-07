One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands

As the war on Gaza marks one year, Israel has only intensified its attacks across the Palestinian territories. However, after 365 days of fighting in the region, the war has now expanded into Lebanon, where Israel has vowed to wipe out Hezbollah.
A similar agenda to wipe out Hamas after the terror attack on southern Israel led to a full ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which has now killed nearly 42,000 civilians.
Amid calls from the international community for a ceasefire and the Israeli community for the release of the remaining 100 hostages, the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has shown no signs of stopping its attacks on Gaza, West Bank and now Lebanon, anytime soon.
As the war escalates and spills over in the region, an immediate war threat with Iran also looms. With heightened tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran and the recent missile attack, Iran is preparing for a major attack from Israel.
In anticipation of the attack, Iran closed down its airspace and cancelled all flights to and from Tehran. However, despite the lifted flight restrictions, the threat of a larger regional war remains.
42,000 Killed, 100 Hostages Still In Gaza
As per the Gaza health ministry, a total of 41,870 people have been killed as of October 6, 2024. This death toll includes nearly 17,000 children.
Along with this, over 97,166 people have been injured due to Israel's bombardment and over 100 remain missing and unaccounted for.
In the occupied West Bank, at least 742 people have been killed, including over 163 children. Over 6,250 people have been left injured due to Israel's attacks and raids in the West Bank.
In the past year, more than half of Gaza's homes have been destroyed due to Israel's constant bombardment of the Palestinian territory. As per the data from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the World Health Organization and the Palestinian government -
80 percent of commercial facilities across Gaza have been damaged.
87 percent of school buildings have been destroyed. Israel has also bombed various UN schools across Gaza for "allegedly serving as Hamas command centres". However, no proof has accompanied these claims.
60 percent of residential facilities and buildings have been destroyed, and more.
Echoes Of Ceasefire And 'Save Palestine' Across The World
As explosions rock Beirut and Gaza, calls for a ceasefire echo across the globe. In the days leading up to the one year anniversary of the war, thousands marched across the globe - in Europe, Pakistan, United States and more - for urgent ceasefire.
The protestors have also echoed calls for the Palestinian cause and the release of all hostages still under Hamas captivity.
Since the start of the Gaza war, numerous protests have been carried out across the world calling for an end to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian enclave. The Gaza War also led to some of the strongest student movements in the United States since the Vietnam War.
In Israel, thousands of Israelis continue to march and list their major demands - the urgent release and return of hostages, an end to the war and the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israelis have been unhappy with Bibi's rule since he came into power and this discontentment increased after the judicial overhaul in 2023, a few weeks before the war broke out. A year later, the Netanyahu government’s lack of action towards hostages and diffusing the situation has upset citizens and certain members of the government alike.
Where Does The War Stand Today?
A year after Hamas caught Israel's military defences by surprise, Tel Aviv remains determined to stand by its "right to self-defence", even if it means crossing multiple red lines and killing tens of thousands of civilians.
With unconditional support from its staunch ally - the United States - Israel continues to bombard Palestine and now Lebanon as the Middle East once again finds itself on the brink of war.
As the war threat with Iran looms, Israel has warned Tehran to think twice before it attacks as it "may end up like Gaza and Lebanon". Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a warning to Iran after its nearly 200 missile attack that Iran could face "the consequences of its actions, similar to those experienced in Gaza and Lebanon".
Meanwhile in Gaza, all cities and districts have been declared as "unsafe" as Israeli troops continue to unleash attacks on the war-torn strip, leavings thousands of Palestinians with no place to go.