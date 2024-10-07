The initial aim of Israel’s military campaign was to break the back of Hamas and rescue the hostages. A year down the road, more than 41,000 Palestinians are dead—among them 16,000 children, more than 800 doctors and medical workers, and 174 media persons. Gaza is now almost uninhabitable and Hamas has been considerably weakened. Yet many Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, their condition unknown. Families of those in captivity have been holding daily protests imploring the government to rescue their loved ones. But having destroyed Gaza, Israel now wants to secure its border with Lebanon in the north. Missile and rocket fire from Hezbollah had led to the evacuation of around 60,000 Israeli civilians from the north. The army action is to return these internally displaced people to their homes and ensure that Hezbollah's capacity to take aim at them is permanently smashed. It is going about making the border areas in Lebanon unliveable. But the ground invasion, with close air support, has also led to the death of at least eight IDF soldiers. Hezbollah may be down and without their top leadership, but committed fighters are continuing their attacks.