North Korea's Rare Swipe At China's Call For De-Nuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula Sparks Tensions

North Korea's swipe at China comes is unusual given the close ties between Beijing and Pyongyang. However, Pyongyang's rare swipe at China shows that the two allies don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to creating a nuclear arsenal.

As tensions grow between the two Koreas, North Korea took a rare swipe at China for calling for de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. On Monday, Pyongyang condemned China, South Korea and Japan for discussing the possibility of denuclearizing the peninsula.

North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea | - X/ @koryodynasty
North Korea Flies Trash Balloons Over The South As Leader Kim Doubles Down On Satellite Ambitions

BY Associated Press

Following the first trilateral summit between Japan, South Korea and China after five years, a "watered down" statement by the three countries was issued in which they vowed to commit to de-nuclearization in the peninsula.

In there remarks, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul "reiterated positions on regional peace and stability, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula"

However, the North was quick to condemn the three nations as a "grave political provocation" that also violates North Korea's sovereignty.

"To discuss the denuclearisation ... today constitutes a grave political provocation and sovereignty violation," stated an unidentified spokesman as reported by state media in North Korea.

The spokesperson from the Foreign Affairs Ministry also stated that such a discussion between the three nations was an "insult never to be pardoned and a declaration of war against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)".

In the joint statement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang did not single out North Korea, but rather called on all parities to work towards reducing tensions.

During the summit in Seoul, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also called on North Korea to halt its plan of launching a second spy satellite, but China refrained from commenting.

Pyongyang launched its second spy satellite on Tuesday - May 28. However, the rocket carrying the satellite exploded shortly after its launch.

TV screen shows north korea's rocket launch at a bus terminal | - AP
North Korea’s Attempt To Put New Spy Satellite In Orbit Fails As Rocket Explodes

BY Outlook Web Desk

North Korea managed to successfully launch its first spy satellite in November 2023 after multiple failed attempts. This launch of the military satellite drew condemnation from the US, South Korea, Japan and the United Nations.

