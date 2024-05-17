International

North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill

According to the North's state media, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system last week.

AP
Supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un. Photo: AP
info_icon

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, a day after South Korea and the US flew powerful fighter jets for a joint drill that the North views as a major security threat.

A statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details about the North Korean launch, such as how far the weapon flew.

North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remained stalled. Observers say North Korea likely believes an upgraded weapons arsenal would give it leverage to win greater concessions from the US if negotiations resume.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system, according to the North's state media.

North Korea has maintained it was forced to boost its nuclear and missile programmes to deal with US-led hostility. North Korea cites the expanded US-South Korean military training that it calls invasion rehearsals.

On Thursday, two South Korean F-35As and two US F-22 Raptors were mobilised for combined aerial exercises over the central region of South Korea. North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of sophisticated US aircraft.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  2. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  3. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
  4. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
  5. In Matters Concerning Liberty Of Citizens, Every Single Day Counts: SC
Entertainment News
  1. 'Never Let Go' Trailer Review: Halle Berry Protects Her Sons From Evil In This Survival Thriller
  2. Ed Sheeran Tells Kapil Sharma He Wanted To Be An Actor; Recalls Auditioning For TV Show
  3. 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: 'Fugitives' Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Display Hilarious Chemistry
  4. Rajkummar Rao Looks Back At His Life And Says He Was Not Raised With Money Around
  5. A Peek Into Sanjana Sanghi's Brooklyn Vacation As She Enjoys Food And City's Retro Vibe
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  2. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  3. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  4. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Sunil Chhetri Is At Peace With Retirement Decision, Says Close Friend Virat Kohli
World News
  1. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  2. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
  3. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  4. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  5. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup