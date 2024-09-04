International

North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report

In recent times, incessant rainfall and landslides struck North Korea's Chagang Province leading to over a thousand deaths and injuries leaving countless people homeless. According to the South Korean television network Chosun TV, the North Korean authorities have decided to take severe action against those who could have done more to prevent the casualties.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Photo: AP
info_icon

In an unexpected development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely ordered the execution of around 30 government officials who failed to prevent the deaths in the recent flood, according to South Korean media.

Owing to North Korea's extreme secrecy, details are difficult to confirm.

In recent times, incessant rainfall and landslides struck North Korea's Chagang Province leading to over a thousand deaths and injuries leaving countless people homeless.

China's land is sinking rapidly - AP
In China, 270 Million Living On 'Sinking Land' And Risk Deadly Floods | Here's Why

BY Danita Yadav

North Korea floods: What did the authorities say?

According to the South Korean television network Chosun TV, the North Korean authorities have decided to take severe action against those who could have done more to prevent the casualties. Citing a North Korean official, they said people who were responsible for the unacceptable loss of life would face strict punishment.

The report also mentioned that 20 to 30 officials from the flood-affected area were executed simultaneously late last month.

A man walking through a flooded lane near Bagmati River in Kathmandu - AP
Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides the South Korean media outlet, North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also reported that their supreme leader Kim Jong Un ordered authorities to “strictly punish” on-duty officials following the devastating floods in July

It has been reported that Kim held an emergency Politiburo meeting in Sinuiju where he asked authorities to “strictly punish” those who neglected their responsibilities.

Representational Image - null
US: California Hit By More Storms, Braces For Potential Floods

BY

North Korea floods in July

In July, North Korea's northwestern province was largely hit by severe floods claiming the lives of thousands of residents while injuring several others.

According to South Korea, the death toll from the devastating floods could exceed 1,000. North Korean state media also suggested that heavy rains flooded 4,100 houses, 7,410 acres of agricultural land, and many public buildings, structures, roads, and railways in the northwestern city of Sinuiju.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  3. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  4. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  3. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  4. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  5. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Meets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah At Istana Nurul Iman, Palace That Screams Extravagance
  2. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  3. Mumbai: Woman Returning Home From Mehendi Class Dies After Being Hit By SUV In Malad
  4. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  5. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
  2. 4 Ukrainian Ministers Resign As Zelenskyy Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Agrees To Comply With Supreme Court Decision To Block X In Brazil
  4. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Indian Action To Begin With Cyclists Arshad Shaikh, Jyoti Gaderiya