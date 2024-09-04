North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report

In an unexpected development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely ordered the execution of around 30 government officials who failed to prevent the deaths in the recent flood, according to South Korean media.
Owing to North Korea's extreme secrecy, details are difficult to confirm.
In recent times, incessant rainfall and landslides struck North Korea's Chagang Province leading to over a thousand deaths and injuries leaving countless people homeless.
North Korea floods: What did the authorities say?
According to the South Korean television network Chosun TV, the North Korean authorities have decided to take severe action against those who could have done more to prevent the casualties. Citing a North Korean official, they said people who were responsible for the unacceptable loss of life would face strict punishment.
The report also mentioned that 20 to 30 officials from the flood-affected area were executed simultaneously late last month.
Besides the South Korean media outlet, North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also reported that their supreme leader Kim Jong Un ordered authorities to “strictly punish” on-duty officials following the devastating floods in July
It has been reported that Kim held an emergency Politiburo meeting in Sinuiju where he asked authorities to “strictly punish” those who neglected their responsibilities.
North Korea floods in July
In July, North Korea's northwestern province was largely hit by severe floods claiming the lives of thousands of residents while injuring several others.
According to South Korea, the death toll from the devastating floods could exceed 1,000. North Korean state media also suggested that heavy rains flooded 4,100 houses, 7,410 acres of agricultural land, and many public buildings, structures, roads, and railways in the northwestern city of Sinuiju.