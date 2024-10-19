International

North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang

North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over the night skies of Pyongyang three different times this month to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets.

Image released by the North Korean government of what it said was a South Korean drone |
Image released by the North Korean government of what it said was a South Korean drone | Photo: KCNA via AP
info_icon

North Korea said Saturday it found the remains of a South Korean drone during a search in its capital, Pyongyang, claiming the drone proved the South's military was behind the alleged drone infiltrations over the city's skies earlier in the month.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency released photos showing a seemingly damaged aircraft with wide, V-shaped wings and winglets. It said a joint investigation by North Korea's military and state security agencies concluded that the aircraft, which it said was found on Oct. 13, was the same type of drone that appeared in a South Korean military parade earlier in October.

North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over the night skies of Pyongyang three different times this month to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets. It threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again.

The aircraft allegedly found in Pyongyang was likely one of the drones that were used to drop leaflets, North Korea's Defense Ministry said, but further examinations were needed to verify that.

Should South Korea deny that the aircraft was used to drop leaflets, that would only confess to a separate infiltration of North Korea's airspace by the South's military, the ministry said. If North Korea confirms another violation of its territorial ground, airspace and waters by the South's military, that will be regarded as a “declaration of war and an immediate retaliatory attack will be launched,” the ministry added.

South Korea's military didn't immediately respond to North Korea's report about the alleged drone discovery.

South Korea's defense minister initially made a vague denial after the North's Oct. 11 accusation that the South sent drones over Pyongyang. The South's military adjusted its response hours later, saying it couldn't confirm whether or not the North's claims were true.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are now at their worst in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ramps up his weapons tests and threats, and expands military cooperation with Russia, with South Korea claiming the North dispatched troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

The animosity has been exacerbated by Cold War-style psychological warfare campaigns between the Koreas in recent months.

Since May, North Korea has sent thousands of balloons carrying paper waste, plastic and other trash to drop on the South. The South's military has responded by using loudspeakers at the border to broadcast propaganda and K-pop to North Korea.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of Kim's authoritarian government and his family's dynastic rule.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms As Hosts Trail By 125 Runs In Bengaluru
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Finalists
  4. South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Defends Manchester United Tenure Amid Criticism, Calls Out 'Lies And Fairytales'
  2. Girona Vs Real Sociedad Preview: Michel's Depleted Side Hoping For Strong Support In La Liga Md10 Battle
  3. Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. London-Bound Vistara Flight From Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Diverts To Frankfurt
  2. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  3. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  4. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  5. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  2. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3