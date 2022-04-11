Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

NEWSFLASH: Pakistan Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif Elected As New PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan opposition leader, elected new PM.

NEWSFLASH: Pakistan Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif Elected As New PM
Newsflash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 4:56 pm

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan opposition leader, elected new PM.

(This is a developing news. Further details awaited.)

Tags

International Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan PM New PM Prime Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States

'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States