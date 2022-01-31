Monday, Jan 31, 2022
News Alert | Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For Covid

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau - AP/PTI Photo

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:52 pm

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

 

With inputs from PTI

Justin Trudeau Canada COVID-19
