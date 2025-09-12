New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

In the video revealed by FBI, the individual was also seen wearing a T-shirt with an American flag and eagle design, along with a baseball cap featuring a triangle symbol.

Charlie Kirk
Authorities have announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Photo: X.com
- Surveillance footage shows the suspect running across a rooftop and jumping off after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

- Investigators found palm and forearm prints, a shoe print, and identified the suspect’s clothing, including Converse sneakers and a cap with a triangle logo.

- A $100,000 reward has been announced for information, with authorities reporting an influx of public tips, though the suspect remains unidentified.

A newly released video has shed more light on the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, showing the suspect running across the roof of a building before leaping off the edge.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the shooter left behind palm and forearm prints along with a shoe print, which are now being examined for DNA evidence. Investigators confirmed the suspect wore Converse sneakers, black pants, a black T-shirt, and shoes with white soles.

In the video revealed by FBI, the individual was also seen wearing a T-shirt with an American flag and eagle design, along with a baseball cap featuring a triangle symbol. After leaving the rooftop, the suspect moved across a lawn area and into nearby woods, where the rifle believed to have been used was later found.

Authorities have announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. They noted that public tips have been pouring in at an unprecedented rate, comparable to the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing. The suspect’s identity, however, remains unknown.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, was a prominent conservative voice and founder of the youth organization Turning Point USA. His outspoken views often made him a controversial figure in political debates, but he also became a well-known name in right-wing circles for mobilizing young supporters.

Trump described Kirk as a “patriot” who dedicated his life to defending American values and warned that the United States was facing an escalating wave of political violence. He promised that if re-elected, his administration would “pursue and punish every single person involved in this murder and in fueling such hate.”

