Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Nepal Polls: NC Bags 4 Seats In House Of Representatives; General Secretary Thapa Defeats CPN-UML's Bhattarai

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa won the House of Representatives election from Kathmandu Constituency No 4 by a margin of about 7,500 votes. He defeated Rajan Bhattarai of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist). While Thapa bagged 21,294 votes, Bhattarai got 13,853 votes.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 1:29 pm

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far won four seats in the House of Representatives, while the CPN-UML bagged just one seat in the just-concluded election in Nepal.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

According to Election Commission officials, the Nepali Congress opened its account in Kathmandu with senior NC leader Prakash Man Singh winning the Kathmandu 1 constituency. Singh secured 7,140 votes against his nearest rival Ravindra Mishra from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) who secured 7,011 votes.

The party also won a HoR seat in Manag district with Tek Bahadur Gurung winning the election by securing 2,547 votes against his nearest rival Palden Gurung of CPM-UML who secured 2,247 votes.

NC also won a HoR in Mustang constituency with Yogendra Thakali defeating Prem Prasad Tulachan of CPN-UML with a margin of 914 votes. Thakali got 3,992 votes, while Tulachan bagged 3,078 votes as per the final results.

The CPN-UML bagged its first seat from Lalitpur-2 constituency where Prem Bahadur Maharjan defeated Sudin Shakya of Hamro Nepali Party by a margin of 6,139 votes. Maharjan bagged 15,025 votes, while his closest rival Shakya totalled 8,886 votes. 

