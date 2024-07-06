International

NASA Warns Of Giant Asteroid Approaching Earth At A Speed Of Over 65,000 Kmph

The 2024 MT's size and speed have led to some serious concerns, however NASA has given assurance that there was no threat of its collision with Earth.

Representational/Getty Images
The asteroid has been named as 2024 MT1. | Photo: Representational/Getty Images
info_icon

A massive asteroid, comparable to the size of the Statue of Liberty, is approaching the Earth at a surprising speed of 65, 215 km/hr. The asteroid -- named 2024 MT1 -- measures around 60 feet in diameter.

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California's Pasadena, 2024 MT1 is likely to make the closest approach to our planet on July 8.

The US space agency's Near-Earth Object Observations Program was the first to detect asteroid 2024 MT1. This program tracks and characterises asteroids and comets that hurl towards Earth. For monitoring these objects, the program employs a network of ground telescopes and radar systems.

Given its size and speed of approach, 2024 MT has raised serious concerns, however NASA has given assurance that there was no threat of its collision with Earth.

JPL, which closely monitor's the asteroid's trajectory, also has an Asteroid Watch dashboard which gives provides real-time data on asteroid's position, speed and distance from Earth.

Notably, asteroids of the size of this 2024 MT1 are considered hazardous for the Earth due to the severe destruction that they can cause if the collide with the planet.

The major possible damage also includes tsunamis, fires, massive explosions and more. NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) is actively engaged in working towards solutions to navigate through such threats.

Reportedly, the PDCO -- in collaboration with international space agencies and research organisations -- develops technologies to deflect asteroids and prevent any devastating impact.

One of the significant technologies that is being explored currently is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which aims to test the feasibilty of deflecting an asteroid by crashing a spacecraft into it.

Though DART does not have any direct connection with 2024 MT1, it does represent a significant step towards the efforts made for planetary defense.

Meanwhile, the discovery of 2024 MT1 has sparked massive interest among space enthusiasts and astronomers. Observatories and other such institutions are gearing up to capture images and data of the asteroid as its approach nears the Earth.

Researchers are looking to understand the composition and structure of 2024 MT1, given that it could provide insights into the early solar systems and formation of planets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Updates: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
  3. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Bowl First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Match 1
Football News
  1. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  2. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  3. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
  4. VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics
  5. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  2. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  5. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  3. J&K: Second Encounter Underway After Soldier Killed In First Clash With Militants In Kulgam
  4. 'I Won't Die Ordinary Death': Capt Anshuman Singh's Widow Narrates Emotional Tale Of Love, Bravery In Viral Video
  5. Gujarat: Many Feared Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Surat, Ops Underway; 1 Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  3. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
  4. Emraan Hashmi Addresses His 20-Year-Old Feud With Mallika Sherawat: Those Are All Bygones
  5. 'Mirzapur 3' On Prime Video Review: Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi Lead The Charge In This Slow But Intense Crime Thriller
US News
  1. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  2. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  3. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  4. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
  5. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
World News
  1. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  2. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  3. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
  4. ‘We Have To Do Better’: US Envoy To Japan Regrets Its Military's Alleged Sex Crimes In Okinawa
  5. Permanent Ceasefire No Longer A Condition, Hamas Accepts US Proposal | Latest On Israel-Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Be In Action At Wimbledon