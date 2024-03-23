As a group of Islamic State terrorists, clad in camouflage uniforms, stormed into Moscow's Crocus City Hall on Friday and showered relentless gunfires upon the crowd, slaughtering over sixty people and injuring more than a hundred, the eyewitnesses of the Friday night massacre came up with tormenting details of the brutal incident.
According to a witness, the automatic gun firing started a few minutes before the beginning of the concert by Piknik.
'It's the worst: A terrorist attack'
While sharing details of the night of horror, another person present at the venue, Alexei, said, "I realised right away that it was automatic gunfire and understood that most likely it's the worst: a terrorist attack."
According to a journalist who was covering the event for the RIA Novosti news agency, the assailants were clad in camouflage uniforms. They stormed into the building, opened fire, and hurled a grenade or incendiary bomb, the journalist claimed.
'Everyone was screaming, a stampede began'
Hours after the attack, another journalist present at the spot witnessed thick black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the concert hall.
On condition of anonymity, another witness told reporters that a stampede began soon after the shooting.
"Suddenly there were bangs behind us - shots. A burst of firing - I do not know what," the witness said. “A stampede began. Everyone ran to the escalator. Everyone was screaming; everyone was running.”
About the gunfire at Crocus City Hall
A group of armed men on Friday stormed into Moscow's Crocus City Hall, a concert venue with a capacity of 6,000 people and opened fire and detonated explosives.
The attack, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsing roof, was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country's war in Ukraine dragged into a third year.
Hours later the incident, the terrorist outfit Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the massive attack. Without providing any evidence to support the claim, the terror group claimed that it attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's outskirts
Meanwhile, Russian authorities said a hunt has been launched for the attackers and that a "terrorism" investigation has been undertaken, reported AFP.
Security has been tightened at airports, transport hubs and across the capital Moscow. All large-scale public events have been cancelled across the country, according to Reuters.
