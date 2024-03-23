PM Modi Condemns Moscow Attack, Says ‘India Stands In Solidarity With Russia’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terror attack in Russia’s Moscow, which left 60 people dead and over 145 injured.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims."
"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he added.
Earlier, on Friday night, the assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring over 145 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media.
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers after the raid, which state investigators were investigating as terrorism, the Associated Press reported.