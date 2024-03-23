International

40 Reported Killed, Over 100 Injured As Gunmen In Combat Fatigues Attack Moscow Concert Hall

Russia's top investigative agency is treating the incident as a terror attack and has begun probing the shooting and explosions at the Moscow concert hall.

Outlook International Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Photo: Associated Press
Around 40 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured on Friday as armed gunmen opened fire inside a crowded concert hall located on the outskirts of Russia's capital Moscow. Russian media reports said the attack took place at the Crocus City Hall and involved armed men in camouflage.

Moscow Concert Hall Terror Attack - Top Points

- Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB has said that some 40 people have died in the attack at the Moscow concert hall while over 100 others have been injured.

- Massive smoke was seen billowing out of the concert hall and the building appeared to be engulfed in flames.

- Russian state media agency RIA Novosti stated that at least three gunmen were involved. “People in camouflage, at least three, burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall and opened fire with automatic weapons.” It added that the attackers “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire”.

- Another state media agency TASS reported that emergency and security services had rescued some 100 people from the attack site.

- Russia's top investigative agency is treating the incident as a terror attack and has begun probing the shooting and explosions at the Moscow concert hall.

- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a statement and said: “Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident.”

