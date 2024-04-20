International

More Than 2,100 People Are Evacuated As An Indonesian Volcano Spews Clouds Of Ash

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation recorded at least three eruptions since Friday afternoon, with the maximum height of the eruption column reaching 1,200 meters (3,900 feet).

Advertisement

AP
Volcanic Eruptions in Mount Ruang Photo: AP
info_icon

More than 2,100 people living near an erupting volcano on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island were evacuated Friday due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami.

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation recorded at least three eruptions since Friday afternoon, with the maximum height of the eruption column reaching 1,200 meters (3,900 feet).

An international airport in Manado city, less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the erupting Mount Ruang, is still temporarily closed as volcanic ash was spewed into the air.

Satellite imagery from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency shows the ash has spread to the west, northwest, northeast and southeast, covering Manado and North Minahasa, according to a statement from Indonesia's Transportation Ministry.

Advertisement

“We are still monitoring developments in the eruption of Mount Ruang and coordinating with relevant stakeholders … to anticipate the necessary actions to ensure flight safety, security and comfort,” said Ambar Suryoko, head of the regional airport authority.

More than 11,000 people were told to leave their homes that were located in the affected area. A joint team from the local authorities combed the villages surrounding the volcano and evacuated residents to safer areas by boat.

Officials worry that part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami, as happened in an eruption there in 1871.

Advertisement

Houses, roads and other buildings were covered by gray volcanic ash, and many roofs were broken by debris spewed from the eruption.

Mount Ruang saw at least five large eruptions Wednesday, causing the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation to issue its highest level of alert. People were ordered to stay at least 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the 725-meter (2,378-foot) mountain.

The observation from the agency on Friday said white smoke was rising from the main crater with medium to thick intensity.

East of the volcano, Tagulandang Island could be at risk if a collapse occurred. Its residents were among those being told to evacuate. Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said residents would be relocated to Manado, a journey of 6 hours by boat.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final