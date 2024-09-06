International

Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations

Releasing an 'operational summary' from its operations in Jenin, the IDF said that "14 terrorists were eliminated and over 30 suspects apprehended."

Explosion in West Bank during Israeli operations | Photo: AP
info_icon

Following a military operation that lasted more than week in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces seemed to be withdrawing from the Jenin refugee camp in the region.

Overnight, the Israeli Defence Forces personnel were seen leaving the camp from a checkpoint set up on one of the main roads, The Associated Press reported.

Releasing an 'operational summary' from its operations in Jenin, the IDF said that "14 terrorists were eliminated, over 30 suspects apprehended and approx. 30 explosives planted under roads were dismantled".

The war on Gaza has since left over 40,000 Palestinians dead, as per the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled region.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

UN Hails Limited Pauses For Polio Vaccination

United Nations officials on Wednesday praised the limited pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, to allow the polio vaccinations for children.

Algeria, sitting on the 15-member council until next year, requested the UN body to discuss the broader situation in the Palestinian territories.

UN Undersecretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, and Edem Wosornu, director of the Operations and Advocacy Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, spoke about the pauses in the fighting for polio, termed them to "rare rays of hope".

"It does not have to be this way. Indeed, over the past few days, there have been signs that humanitarian objectives can inspire positive steps," Wosornu told the council.

The UN World Health Organisation said that 1,87,000 children in Gaza have been vaccinated for polio, with a goal of reaching 6,40,000 children. The polio vaccination campaign was launched after Gaza recently reported its first polio case -- a 10-month-old boy -- in 25 years.

Israeli Forces Withdraw From West Bank Camp

Israeli forces on Friday appeared to withdraw from the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, after a week-long military operation that has left dozens of people dead, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

"14 terrorists eliminated, over 30 suspects apprehended, approx. 30 explosives planted under roads dismantled. This is an operational summary from our counterterrorism operations in Jenin," the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement.

IDF said that it dismantled several "terrorist infrastructure sites", including an underground weapons storage facility located beneath a mosque and, a lab which was being used to manufacture explosives.

"The terrorist Wassem Hazem, head of the Hamas terrorist organization in Jenin, was also eliminated. Hazem directed shooting and explosive attacks in the area of Jenin and was responsible for advancing terror attacks in Judea and Samaria," the IDF said.

Health officials said that the fighting in Jenin accounted for 21 of the 39 Palestinians death during the Israeli offensive in the West Bank, most of whom -- as per the military -- have been militants.

Netanyahu's Demand On Gaza Border With Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the demand for an open-ended control of Gaza's border with Egypt, digging in on his stance on an issue that has threatened to derail ceasefire efforts.

Netanyahu's comments came in the backdrop of a new proposal being developed by the United States for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

However, Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt has become one of the main obstacles in the peace talks as Hamas demanded an eventual full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Egypt, who is also a mediator in the talks along with the US and Qatar, has also demanded a concrete timeline for Israeli troops to leave the Philadelphi corridor.

Repeating his stance, Netanyahu told reporters, "Gaza must be demilitarized, and this can only happen if the Philadelphi corridor remains under firm control."

“Bring me anyone who will actually show us … that they can actually prevent the recurrence” of smuggling, he said. “I don't see that happening right now. And until that happens, we're there.”

Pushing back against the pressure, Netanyahu had said that his stance was necessary to ensure "Hamas does not pose a threat to Israel".

