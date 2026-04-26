Mexico Says Alleged CIA Agents 'Not Authorized' On Its Soil

Summary of this article
1. Mexico confirmed that two U.S. agents killed after a raid were not authorized to operate on its soil, citing violations of sovereignty.
2. The deceased, believed to be CIA officers, entered Mexico on tourist and diplomatic passports rather than proper operational accreditation.
3. President Sheinbaum insisted foreign agents must follow Mexican law, as the incident threatens to strain bilateral security cooperation.
The Mexican government announced Friday that two U.S. federal agents who were killed in a fiery car crash following an anti-narcotics raid last week were not authorized to be operating in the country, setting off a fresh diplomatic dispute over sovereignty and foreign intelligence operations.
President Claudia Sheinbaum’s security cabinet confirmed that neither of the deceased individuals held the necessary accreditation to participate in operational activities on Mexican soil. Immigration records show that one of the men entered Mexico as a tourist, while the other used a diplomatic passport, neither designation granting permission for active field operations.
“Foreign agents must receive explicit federal authorization to carry out any operational work in Mexico,” a statement from the security cabinet read. “There will be absolute respect for our national sovereignty.”
The incident occurred Sunday in the northern state of Chihuahua, a region long plagued by cartel violence. According to official reports, the two U.S. agents and two Mexican officials were killed when their vehicle crashed and exploded after a raid on clandestine drug laboratories.
While U.S. media outlets have widely identified the deceased as CIA officers, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City has been more circumspect, referring to them only as “embassy personnel.” Local Mexican authorities had previously described the pair as “instructor officers.”
The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico declined to comment on the specific roles of the individuals but confirmed they were assigned to the embassy. In a brief statement, the ambassador expressed condolences and said the U.S. government would cooperate fully with Mexican investigators.
President Sheinbaum, speaking at her daily morning press conference, struck a measured but firm tone. “We deeply regret the loss of life — both Americans and our own countrymen,” she said. “But it is the law of Mexico that foreign agents cannot operate freely here. That will not change.”
The Mexican government has launched its own investigation into the crash and the events leading up to it. Officials have not ruled out the possibility that the vehicle was attacked before the explosion, though initial reports pointed to an accident following the raid.
The incident is expected to strain U.S.-Mexico security cooperation, particularly around intelligence sharing and joint operations against drug cartels. Mexico has long been sensitive about foreign law enforcement or intelligence activities within its borders, a legacy of historical interventions by U.S. agencies.