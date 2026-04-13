Club America 1-1 Cruz Azul, Liga MX 2026: Clasico Joven Ends In Stalemate As Both Sides Trade Goals In Azteca Homecoming
The latest edition of the Liga MX Clasico Joven between Club America and Cruz Azul ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The match held extra significance as it marked America's emotional return to the Estadio Azteca (Banorte Stadium) following its reopening. America started the stronger side, fueled by the home crowd's energy, and took the lead in the 16th minute through a clinical header by Patricio Salas following an Alejandro Zendejas cross. However, as the half progressed, Cruz Azul grew into the game and found their equalizer in first-half stoppage time when Campos popped up unmarked to tap in a Rotondi cross. The second half remained intense but lacked a decisive blow, despite several tactical substitutions from both sides. With this result, America extend their unbeaten run to three matches (all draws) and maintains their position within the Liga MX playoff zone.
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