Club America 1-1 Cruz Azul, Liga MX 2026: Clasico Joven Ends In Stalemate As Both Sides Trade Goals In Azteca Homecoming

The latest edition of the Liga MX Clasico Joven between Club America and Cruz Azul ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The match held extra significance as it marked America's emotional return to the Estadio Azteca (Banorte Stadium) following its reopening. America started the stronger side, fueled by the home crowd's energy, and took the lead in the 16th minute through a clinical header by Patricio Salas following an Alejandro Zendejas cross. However, as the half progressed, Cruz Azul grew into the game and found their equalizer in first-half stoppage time when Campos popped up unmarked to tap in a Rotondi cross. The second half remained intense but lacked a decisive blow, despite several tactical substitutions from both sides. With this result, America extend their unbeaten run to three matches (all draws) and maintains their position within the Liga MX playoff zone.

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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Andres Gudino
Cruz Azul's goalkeeper Andres Gudino (1) makes a save during a Mexican soccer league match against America in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Willer Ditta
Cruz Azul's Willer Ditta, left, challenges America's Raul Zuniga during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Erik Lira
Cruz Azul's Erik Lira, right, controls the ball challenged by America's Kevin Alvarez during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Andres Gudino
Cruz Azul's goalkeeper Andres Gudino, third from left, clears the ball during a Mexican soccer league match against America in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Brian Rodriguez
America's Brian Rodriguez attempts a shot on goal against Cruz Azul during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Erik Lira
Cruz Azul's Erik Lira, right, and America's Erick Sanchez vie for the ball during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Sebastian Caceres
America's Sebastian Caceres, left, heads the ball past Cruz Azul's Gabriel Fernandez during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Patricio Salas
America's Patricio Salas (33) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cruz Azul during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Americas Patricio Salas
America's Patricio Salas, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cruz Azul during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Club America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league-Cruz Azuls Rodolfo Rotondi
Cruz Azul's Rodolfo Rotondi, left, and America's Alejandro Zendejas go for the ball during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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