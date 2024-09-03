International

Meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei: Monarch With 7,000 Luxury Cars Who Invited PM Modi

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah follows late Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom as the second longest reigning monarch and he is also known for his largest private car collection in the world which is estimated to be $5 billion(Rs. 415 billion).

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Photo: X/@PIB_India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Brunei on the invitation of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who happens to be the second-longest reigning moarch in the world.

PM Modi is the first Indian PM to visit the southeast Asian country and before embarking on the journey he said that this bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam aims to "celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations" and to "to advance our historical relationship to new heights".

Who Is Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI
PM Modi Reaches Brunei For Historic Visit ; Next Stop Singapore | Know What's On Agenda

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Sultan of Brunei reportedly has a net worth of $30 billion primarily from oil and gas reserves, boasts an extraordinary collection of over 7,000 luxury vehicles.

Beyond his car collection, the Sultan lives in the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the world's largest residential palace, covering over two million square feet with 22-carat gold embellishments.

According to reports, the palace features five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 bathrooms, and 110 garages. His possessions extend to a private zoo with 30 Bengal tigers, various birds, and a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's Car Collection

This collection includes about 600 Rolls-Royce cars, earning him a Guinness World Record, as well as around 450 Ferraris and 380 Bentleys.

His car collection also features Porsches, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, Jaguars, BMWs, and McLarens.

Notable vehicles include a Bentley Dominator SUV valued at approximately $80 million, a custom gold-plated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II, and a Rolls-Royce with an open roof designed with gold.

For his daughter Princess Majededah's wedding in 2007, he even acquired a custom gold-coated Rolls-Royce.

