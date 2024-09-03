PM Modi Embarks On Historic Visit To Brunei; Next Stop Singapore | Know What's On Agenda

"The Indian diaspora in Brunei is about 14,000 and they comprise a substantial number of doctors and teachers in Brunei who have earned goodwill and respect for their contributions to Brunei economy and society," he added.



The MEA official added that Brunei is an important partner for India's ‘Act East Policy’ and the vision for the Indo-Pacific.



"As we mark a decade of our Act East policy this year, the visit assumes additional significance. Brunei has been our Country Coordinator in ASEAN from 2012 to 2015 and played a key role in our further engagements with ASEAN and continues to do so today," the MEA official added.