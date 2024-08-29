International

Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun

The aide, identified as Inderjeet Singh Gosal, has been warned by Ontario Police that there is a "threat to his life".

Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Vancouver
Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun | Photo: AP
info_icon

New York-based Khalistan extremist and SJF leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has claimed that the Canadian police have warned a key aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar of an increased threat to his life.

The aide, identified as Inderjeet Singh Gosal, has been warned by Ontario Police that there is a "threat to his life".

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - | Photo: AP
Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes

BY Danita Yadav

As per reports, Pannun has claimed that a "duty to warn" notice was sent to Gosal by the Ontario Police, in collaboration of the Royal Canaidan Mounted Police.

"I've been informed by Canadian officials about the threats to my life," stated Pannun, citing a statement from Gosal.

"However, my commitment to the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation remains unwavering," he added further.

While not much information is known about Gosal, it is believed he worked closely with the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force - Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was assassinated in June 2023.

Protests Erupt In Canada As 70,000 International Students Face Deportation | Here's Why - | Photo: Shutterstock
Protests Erupt In Canada As 70,000 International Students Face Deportation | Here's Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

In September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed to have "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist and Indian government designated terrorist, was assassinated on June 18, 2023 outside a Gurudwara in Surrey.

Trudeau's explosive allegations against the Indian government resulted in ties between the two commonwealth countries hitting an all-time low.

India has denied any involvement and has called the allegations put forth by Canada as "absurd and politically motivated".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  2. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  3. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  4. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  2. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  3. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  4. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
  5. La Liga: Simeone Rues Atleti's Profligacy In Espanyol Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Balaji, Bhambri Move To Men's Doubles Second Round With Respective Partners
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Dispatches Bronzetti To March Into Third Round
  3. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi High Court Refuses To Set Aside Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan
  2. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  3. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called, Luxury Cars Submerged In Flooded Gujarat; Delhi Traffic Crawls After Overnight Rain
  4. Delhi: Rajouri Garden Dhaba Owners Kill Man Amid Fight Over Delay In Order
  5. Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Man Waits For Estranged Wife's Suspected Lover At T1 Parking, Kills Him
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  2. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  3. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  4. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  5. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
World News
  1. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
  4. Typhoon Shanshan Brings Torrential Rain And Strong Winds As It Makes Landfall In Japan
  5. Russia Bans 92 More Americans From Country, Cites 'Biden Administration's Russophobic Course'
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called, Luxury Cars Submerged In Flooded Gujarat; Delhi Traffic Crawls After Overnight Rain
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign