Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun

New York-based Khalistan extremist and SJF leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has claimed that the Canadian police have warned a key aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar of an increased threat to his life.
The aide, identified as Inderjeet Singh Gosal, has been warned by Ontario Police that there is a "threat to his life".
As per reports, Pannun has claimed that a "duty to warn" notice was sent to Gosal by the Ontario Police, in collaboration of the Royal Canaidan Mounted Police.
"I've been informed by Canadian officials about the threats to my life," stated Pannun, citing a statement from Gosal.
"However, my commitment to the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation remains unwavering," he added further.
While not much information is known about Gosal, it is believed he worked closely with the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force - Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was assassinated in June 2023.
In September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed to have "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist and Indian government designated terrorist, was assassinated on June 18, 2023 outside a Gurudwara in Surrey.
Trudeau's explosive allegations against the Indian government resulted in ties between the two commonwealth countries hitting an all-time low.
India has denied any involvement and has called the allegations put forth by Canada as "absurd and politically motivated".