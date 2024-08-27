International

Protests Erupt In Canada As 70,000 International Students Face Deportation | Here's Why

The very life international students dreamt of when coming to Canada is now in limbo due to the new immigration policies introduced by the federal government.

With Canada working towards a major immigration overhaul, tens of thousands of international students have taken to the streets and protested against the new policies of the Justin Trudeau-led federal government.

As per a report by City News Toronto, around 70,000 foreign students took part in nationwide protests. Demonstrations took place across the various provinces including Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia.

As per these students, the very life they dreamt of when coming to Canada is now in limbo.

As per the student advocacy group Naujawan Support Network, around 70,000 international graduates are on the brink of deportation due to the recent changes brought in by the Trudeau government.

In 2021, the work permit for international students under the PGWP programme was scrapped. Apart from this, the federal government has also announced a two-year cap on international student visas last year.

In 2023, international students made up of 37 percent of study visa holders in Canada, adding to the ongoing stresses related to the housing crisis, unemployment crisis and other services. With the cap on student visas, the government is expecting a 35 percent reduction in the intake of foreign students.

"I spent the most crucial six years of my life taking many risks to come to Canada. For the past six years, I studied, I worked, I paid taxes, I earned enough CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) points but the government has just taken advantage of us," Mehakdeep Singh told City News Toronto.

Apart from study limits, Canada is also working on reducing the number of foreign nationals as permanent residents. The recent immigration policies have had a devastating impact on students who have completed their studies and are now facing shattered dreams and heavy loans.

