Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes

Trudeau Govt Announces Major Immigration Changes

As per the official statement from the government, the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program, designed during the COVID-19 pandemic to combat the labour shortage, will now have certain restrictions in place.

As per Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, the federal government is taking this action in order to "weed out misuse and fraud related to the foreign workers program".

The following changes will be implemented from September 26 onwards -

Canada to refuse all applications for low-wage workers in areas with six percent or higher rates of unemployment.

Employers will be allowed to hire no more than 10% of their total workforce through the TFW Program.

The maximum duration of employment for workers hired through the Low-Wage stream will be reduced from two years to one year.

Exceptions will be granted for seasonal and non-seasonal jobs in food security sectors (primary agriculture, food processing and fish processing), as well as construction and healthcare.

"The changes we are making today will prioritize Canadians workers and ensures Canadians can trust the program is meeting the needs of our economy," stated Minister Boissonnault.