International

Kamala Harris' Running Mate Tim Walz Introduces Self To Nation After Bill Clinton Tears Into Trump

Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris made him her running mate. In his first weeks of campaigning, he's charmed supporters with his background and helped to balance Harris' coastal background as a cultural representative of Midwestern states whose voters she needs this fall.

US Presidential debate dnc kamala harris tim waltz
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Waltz host a campaign rally at University of Las Vegas Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, on Saturday, August 10 Photo: AP
info_icon

Minnesota Gov Tim Walz accepted his party's nomination for vice president Wednesday and used his Democratic National Convention address to thank the packed arena for “bringing the joy” to an election transformed by the elevation of his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We're all here tonight for one simple, beautiful reason: We love this country," Walz said.

Democrats gathered at Chicago's United Center are hoping to build on the momentum Harris has brought since taking over the top of the party's presidential ticket last month. They want to harness the Democratic exuberance that followed President Joe Biden stepping aside while also making clear to their supporters that they face a fierce battle with former President Donald Trump.

Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris made him her running mate. In his first weeks of campaigning, he's charmed supporters with his background and helped to balance Harris' coastal background as a cultural representative of Midwestern states whose voters she needs this fall.

ALSO READ | Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC

But Walz also has faced scrutiny, including questions about embellishing his background. His wife this week clarified that she did not undergo in vitro fertilization, as Walz has repeatedly claimed, but used other fertility treatments. Republicans also have criticized Walz for a 2018 comment he made about carrying weapons in war. Though he served in the National Guard for 24 years, he did not deploy to a war zone.

Benjamin C. Ingman, one of Walz's old high school students, introduced the man many speakers — and Harris at times — have referred to as “Coach Walz.” At Ingman's prompting, many of Walz's former players from the 1999 high school state championship team he helped coach -- many decked out in their red and white jerseys -- took the stage to help introduce him.

The Bill and Oprah Show

Walz's speech followed former President Bill Clinton who returned to a place he knows well, the Democratic National Convention stage, to denounce Donald Trump as selfish and praise Kamala Harris as focused on the needs of Americans — firing up his party with his trademark off-the-cuff flourishes.

Clinton was meant to add heft to a third DNC night headlined by vice presidential nominee Tim Walz 's introduction to a national audience.

“We've got a pretty clear choice it seems to me. Kamala Harris, for the people. And the other guy who has proved, even more than the first go-around, that he's about me, myself and I," Clinton said.

The nation's 42nd president and a veteran of his party's political convention going back decades, Clinton was once declared the “secretary of explaining stuff” by Barack Obama, whose reelection bid in 2012 was bolstered by a Clinton stemwinder at that year's DNC.

Now 78 — the same age as Trump — Clinton's delivery was sometimes halting, his movements slower and he mispronounced Harris' first name twice. His left hand often shook when he wasn't using it to grip the lectern.

Still, he delivered several memorable, homespun pronouncements including asking. "What does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself. So the next time you hear him, don't count the lies, count the I's.”

Winfrey, who long hosted her signature talk show from Chicago, picked up on one of Democrats' favorite themes of late, scoffing at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance having once derided “childless cat ladies” as he argued that Americans should be having more children.

Winfrey said that if a burning house belonged to a “childless cat lady,” neighbors would still help and “try to get that cat out too.”

“We are beyond ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery,” she said of Trump, before referencing a recent comment he made to supporters about only having to vote once more — for him — and never again.

“You're looking at a registered independent who's proud to vote again and again and again, because that's what Americans do,” she said. “Voting is the best of America.”

Focus On Freedoms

The night's theme was “a fight for our freedoms," with the programming focusing on abortion access and other rights that Democrats want to center in their campaign against Trump. Speaker after speaker argued that their party wants to defend freedoms while Republicans want to take them away.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis used a prop that has become a convention staple, an oversized book meant to represent the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, a sweeping set of goals to shrink government and push it to the right, if Trump wins. Polis even ripped a page from the ceremonial volume and said he was going to keep it and show it to undecided voters.

The former president has distanced himself from Project 2025, but its key authors include his former top advisers. His running mate, JD Vance, wrote the foreword for the Heritage Foundation CEO's new book.

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told the story of a woman in her state, which enacted new abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who was forced to carry to term a child with a fatal illness, only to watch the newborn die just hours after birth.

Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general and an openly gay woman, declared, “I got a message for the Republicans and the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi spoke about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He chaired a congressional committee that investigated the mob overrunning the Capitol, saying, “They wanted to stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.”

“Thank God they failed,” Thompson said.

Trump bashed the convention as a “charade” and noted the fact that he has been a frequent topic of conversation. He also singled out his predecessor, Obama, for a highly critical convention speech Tuesday night, saying Obama had been “nasty.”

Recognition Of Oct 7 Hostages

Democrats recognized the hostages still being held by Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed. Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin brought some in the arena to tears as they paid tribute to their son Hersh, who was abducted in the attack.

Freeing hostages “is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue,” Jon Goldberg-Polin said, adding that “in a competition of pain there are no winners.”

The Israel-Hamas war has split the Democratic base, with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating outside the United Center and several speakers this week acknowledging civilian deaths in the Israeli offensive in Gaza. More than 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to local health authorities.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Will Rain Delay Start Again In Rawalpindi?
  2. Rahul Dravid Opens Up On Vibrant, Energetic 'Team Atmosphere' That Helped India End Barren ICC Tournament Run
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Eyeing Berth For Pakistan, New Zealand Tours After Fine Show
  4. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  5. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: Women Reclaim The Night As Protests Erupt After RG Kar Tragedy
  2. Rahul Gandhi Visits Top Srinagar Eatery, Enjoys Ice Cream At Lal-Chowk
  3. Air India Bomb Threat: Flight From Mumbai Evacuated; Full Emergency Declared At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: SC Hearing Today; CBI, Bengal Govt To Submit Status Report On RG Kar Probe
  5. 'Told Amit Shah I Want To Act In 22 Films, He Set Aside My Request': MoS Suresh Gopi
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  2. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  3. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  4. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  5. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
World News
  1. Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home In Romania As New Allegations Emerge
  2. Will Jamaat Benefit From The Gen Z Revolution?
  3. In 1971 And Now, A Great Power Game Over Bangladesh
  4. The Hindu Question In Bangladesh
  5. Behind Bangladesh Protests, The Weight of Deep-Seated Frustrations
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation