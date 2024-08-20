Planned Parenthood is spotlighting reproductive rights at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago by offering free vasectomies, medication abortions, and emergency contraceptives through its mobile health bus.
Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis announced on X that the bus will be stationed in Chicago on Monday and Tuesday, directly addressing the evolving landscape of reproductive rights in the U.S. since the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Since the 2020 Democratic Convention, abortion access has significantly changed. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, 22 states have either banned abortion or imposed stricter limitations:
Full bans are in effect in 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.
Access limited to six weeks is permitted in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina.
Access limited to 12 weeks is allowed in Nebraska and North Carolina.
Access limited to 15 to 18 weeks is available in Arizona and Utah.
Additionally, 19 states have banned abortion after 18 weeks of pregnancy.
Nine states and Washington, DC, have no gestational limits or bans: Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont.
Reproductive Health Services At The DNC
At the Democratic National Convention, all appointments for vasectomies and medication abortions are fully booked. Interested people should regularly check the sign-up form for any cancellations or new appointment slots.
For those who are unable to book an appointment, medication abortion by mail is accessible through the PPDirect Mobile App. While 18 states have banned medication abortions, receiving abortion pills by mail is still legal across the U.S.
Additionally, Plan C is another resource for obtaining medication abortion.