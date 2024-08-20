United States

Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Planned Parenthood is highlighting reproductive rights by offering free vasectomies, medication abortions, and emergency contraceptives via a mobile health bus. This initiative responds to the shifting landscape of abortion access following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

DNC 2024
DNC 2024 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Planned Parenthood is spotlighting reproductive rights at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago by offering free vasectomies, medication abortions, and emergency contraceptives through its mobile health bus.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis announced on X that the bus will be stationed in Chicago on Monday and Tuesday, directly addressing the evolving landscape of reproductive rights in the U.S. since the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since the 2020 Democratic Convention, abortion access has significantly changed. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, 22 states have either banned abortion or imposed stricter limitations:

  • Full bans are in effect in 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

  • Access limited to six weeks is permitted in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina.

  • Access limited to 12 weeks is allowed in Nebraska and North Carolina.

  • Access limited to 15 to 18 weeks is available in Arizona and Utah.

  • Additionally, 19 states have banned abortion after 18 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Nine states and Washington, DC, have no gestational limits or bans: Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont.

Democratic National Convetion all set to begin in Chicago - | Photo: AP
Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago

BY Danita Yadav

Reproductive Health Services At The DNC

At the Democratic National Convention, all appointments for vasectomies and medication abortions are fully booked. Interested people should regularly check the sign-up form for any cancellations or new appointment slots.

For those who are unable to book an appointment, medication abortion by mail is accessible through the PPDirect Mobile App. While 18 states have banned medication abortions, receiving abortion pills by mail is still legal across the U.S.

Additionally, Plan C is another resource for obtaining medication abortion.

Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated Images - X
Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

