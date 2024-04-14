International

Israel's Exoatmospheric Interception: What Is It? How Does It Work? | Explained

Exoatmospheric missiles, also known as anti-ballistic missiles (ABMs), are strategically designed to intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles during the mid-course or terminal phase of their trajectory while operating beyond the Earth's atmosphere.

Advertisement

X%2F%40Brics_Dollar
Israel's night sky saw interception of several incoming missiles from Iran on Saturday | Photo: X/@Brics_Dollar
info_icon

Amid the escalated conflict between Iran and Israel following an unprecedented aerial attack launched by the former, a widely circulated video on X hinted towards an exoatmospheric missile interception by Israel. As per the video, the incoming missile fired by Iran seemed getting neutralised outside Earth's atmosphere.

However, official confirmation is yet to be received in the matter of exo-atmospheric interception. According to experts on global defence strategies, if the event occurred, it would definitely strengthen the defence arsenal of both the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the US, as they have been working closely on developing the system.

Advertisement

null - null
Israel Attack LIVE: Iran President Terms Attack 'Legitimate Self-Defense'; US Gets Iran's Threat For Supporting Israel

BY Jheelum Basu

On Saturday, Iran's attack on Israel came as a retaliation after Israel'a April 1 attack on the Damascus consulate killing seven elite army personnel of Iran.

Israel's Multi-Layered Defence System

Amid floating speculations of attack from Iran, Israel had kept a multi-layered air defence system prepared which encompassed several components including the Iron Dome, The Arrow, and David’s Sling.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launched to intercept missiles fired from Iran | - AP
Iran-Israel Tensions: US Helps Israel Take Down Missiles, Drones Launched By Iran In 'Revenge Mission' | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Developed in collaboration with the US, the Arrow holds the capacity to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. It operates outside the atmosphere and is deployed to intercept long-range missiles.

Advertisement

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. - AP
Why Is Iran Attacking Israel, Iron Dome VS Tehran's Drone Salvo, US Stand | Key Queries Answered

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Exo-atmospheric Missile: What Is It?

In simple words, exoatmosphere is defined as the conditions external to the Earth's atmosphere. The term finds maximum usage in the context of space missions, satellites, or weapons systems that operate beyond the atmosphere.

Exoatmospheric missiles, also known as anti-ballistic missiles (ABMs), are strategically designed to intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles during the mid-course or terminal phase of their trajectory while operating beyond the Earth's atmosphere.

Debris after Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in which the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was killed in Damascus, Syria on April 01, 2024. - Getty Images
Iran-Israel Tensions: From Being Allies To Foes, A Brief History Of The Conflict

BY Anisha Reddy

In a bid to ensure optimum accuracy in detection and tracking of incoming threats , these missiles are often equipped with advanced sensors, such as infrared and radar systems. Several sophisticated guidance systems are also incorporated in the missiles to accurately manoeuvre and intercept targets travelling at high speeds in space.

Modus Operandi of exoatmospheric missiles

The Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) deploys a three-stage solid rocket booster to propel itself out of Earth's atmosphere at near-hypersonic velocities. The vehicle activates its sophisticated multi-colour sensors upon reaching the surface. A rocket motor of the anti-ballistic missile is then used for precise maneuvering in the vacuum of space to navigate towards the target with absolute precision.

Advertisement

Once it comes in proximity of the missile, it banks on the force of impact from a high-speed collision to neutralise the threat, eliminating the need for carrying traditional warheads.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch