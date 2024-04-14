Amid the escalated conflict between Iran and Israel following an unprecedented aerial attack launched by the former, a widely circulated video on X hinted towards an exoatmospheric missile interception by Israel. As per the video, the incoming missile fired by Iran seemed getting neutralised outside Earth's atmosphere.
However, official confirmation is yet to be received in the matter of exo-atmospheric interception. According to experts on global defence strategies, if the event occurred, it would definitely strengthen the defence arsenal of both the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the US, as they have been working closely on developing the system.
On Saturday, Iran's attack on Israel came as a retaliation after Israel'a April 1 attack on the Damascus consulate killing seven elite army personnel of Iran.
Israel's Multi-Layered Defence System
Amid floating speculations of attack from Iran, Israel had kept a multi-layered air defence system prepared which encompassed several components including the Iron Dome, The Arrow, and David’s Sling.
Developed in collaboration with the US, the Arrow holds the capacity to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. It operates outside the atmosphere and is deployed to intercept long-range missiles.
Exo-atmospheric Missile: What Is It?
In simple words, exoatmosphere is defined as the conditions external to the Earth's atmosphere. The term finds maximum usage in the context of space missions, satellites, or weapons systems that operate beyond the atmosphere.
Exoatmospheric missiles, also known as anti-ballistic missiles (ABMs), are strategically designed to intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles during the mid-course or terminal phase of their trajectory while operating beyond the Earth's atmosphere.
In a bid to ensure optimum accuracy in detection and tracking of incoming threats , these missiles are often equipped with advanced sensors, such as infrared and radar systems. Several sophisticated guidance systems are also incorporated in the missiles to accurately manoeuvre and intercept targets travelling at high speeds in space.
Modus Operandi of exoatmospheric missiles
The Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) deploys a three-stage solid rocket booster to propel itself out of Earth's atmosphere at near-hypersonic velocities. The vehicle activates its sophisticated multi-colour sensors upon reaching the surface. A rocket motor of the anti-ballistic missile is then used for precise maneuvering in the vacuum of space to navigate towards the target with absolute precision.
Once it comes in proximity of the missile, it banks on the force of impact from a high-speed collision to neutralise the threat, eliminating the need for carrying traditional warheads.