Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet

For the first time since 2001, Iran's hard-line parliament has approved all 19 members proposed by the President for the cabinet. All 19 names presented by President Masoud Pezeshkian secured the parliament's approval in Wednesday's vote.
Among the 19 names presented to the Parliament, Aziz Nasirzadeh, the new defence minister received the maximum amount of votes. Before his stint of the new defence minister, Nasirzadeh served as the chief of the Iranian air force from 2018 to 2021.
Early Win For Pezeshkian
The cabinet approval marks an early win for the Iranian president. Pezeshkian found himself catapulted into the presidency after a helicopter crash killed former President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Parliament approval for Pezeshkian's cabinet shows that the heart surgeon-turned-president picked a cabinet of consensus. Showing the same, Pezeshkian posted a picture on social media with Iran's judiciary chief, a Shiite cleric, and Iran's parliament speaker captions "consensus for Iran".
Pezeshkian's 19-Member Cabinet | Full List
Ahmad Meidari - Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister
Seyed Abbas Saleh Shariati - Culture and Guidance Minister
Mohammadreza Salehi Amiri - Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister
Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh - Department of Agriculture Minister
Aziz Nasirzadeh - Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Minister
Alireza Kazemi - Education Minister
Abdolnaser Hemmati - Economic and Finance Affairs Minister
Abbas Aliabadi - Energy Minister
Abbas Araghchi - Foreign Affairs Minister
Mohammadreza Zafarghandi - Health and Medical Education Minister
Sattar Hashemi - Information and Communications Technology Minister
Mohammad Atabak - Industry, Mine and Trade Minister
Seyed Esmaeil - Intelligence Minister
Eskandar Momeni - Interior Minister
Amin Hossein Rahimi - Justice Minister
Mohsen Paknejad - Petroleum Minister
Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd - Roads and Urban Development Minister
Hossein Simayi Sarraf - Science, Research and Technology Minister
Ahmad Donyamali - Sport and Youth Minister
Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade
Among the 19 names of the new Iranina cabinet, is Farzaneh Sadegh. Sadegh will take over as the new Housing and Roads Minister. The 47-year-old architect, received 231 votes and is now the first female minister in Iran in more than a decade.
Before this , Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi was appointed as the health minister of Iran in 2009. Dastjerdi was confirmed in the cabinet despite opposition from hardline MPs and clerics who had managed to block the nomination of two other women for the education ministry and the welfare and social security ministry.