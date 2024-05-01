International

India, Israel Conduct Joint Security Drill

The embassy said the primary objective of the drill was to assess and synchronise the readiness of the security forces to counter potential future threats effectively.

Advertisement

File Photo
Israels Ambassador to India Naor Gilon File Photo
info_icon

The Israeli embassy said on Wednesday that it collaborated with Indian security forces in conducting a joint security drill with an objective to counter potential future security threats.

The drill was conducted in Delhi last week

The exercise witnessed the involvement of various agencies, including the Delhi Police, the National Security Guard and local emergency services, the embassy said.

Israeli envoy Naor Gilon said the joint security drill marked a significant milestone.

"This joint security drill with Indian security forces marks a significant milestone. We extend our gratitude for their efforts," he said

"These collaborative exercises strengthen our nations' cooperation in security and defence and reinforce our shared commitment to global stability. We remain steadfast in our determination to foster continued collaboration for a safer world," Gilon added.

Advertisement

The embassy said the primary objective of the drill was to assess and synchronise the readiness of the security forces to counter potential future threats effectively.

"Over day and night sessions held at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, participants practised response strategies to potential terrorist incidents," it said.

"Elite units from the participating agencies were activated in simulated scenarios, while the Delhi Traffic Police managed traffic control in the vicinity," it said.

"The exercise served as a platform for both Israeli and Indian forces to refine their coordination, communication and operational procedures, thereby strengthening their joint efforts against terrorism," the embassy said in a statement.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup- Aqib Ilyas Named Skipper As Oman Announce Squad
  6. Elections 2024: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India