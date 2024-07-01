International

Hurricane Beryl To Make Landfall Soon As Category 3 Storm, Caribbean On High Alert

Beryl, which is also the Atlantic's first hurricane of the season, advanced into a Category four storm on Sunday. However, as it advances towards the Caribbean, it has weakened into a category three storm.

National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Beryl Nears Caribben As Captured On July 1 Photo: National Hurricane Center
info_icon

Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, is expected to make its landfall over the Caribbean region soon. With strong winds and heavy rainfall expected across the region as Beryl makes its way towards the Windward Islands, Barbados and more have been put on high alert.

Hurricane Beryl Advances Into Category 3 Storm

With Beryl advancing into a Category three storm, the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Windward Islands soon. The hurricane brings with it a life-threatening storm surge, violent winds and flash floodings.

As it moves towards the Windward Islands, the Beryl is expected to track across Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines and Grenada.

Caribbean On High Alert

As per the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, a hurricane warning has been placed for Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago.

As per the National Hurricane Centre, a hurricane warning refers to hurricane like conditions are expected" somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.".

Along with hurricane watch, a tropical storm warning is in place for Martinique and Trinidad. Meanwhile, Dominica, south coast of Dominican Republic and the south coast of Haiti have been placed on tropical storm watch.

NHC has also stated that Beryl will bring a “life-threatening storm surge" which will in turn "raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels” near where it makes landfall.

Flash flooding is also a concern in parts of the Windward Islands such as Barbados, where rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected through Monday – and up to 10 inches are possible in Grenadines and Grenada.

