Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hong Kong Starts Vaccine Requirement For Restaurants, Stores

About 5.9 million people, or 87% of the population 12 years old and older, have gotten at least one dose, according to the government.

Hong Kong Starts Vaccine Requirement For Restaurants, Stores
COVID-19 vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 4:22 pm

Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population.


Businesses posted a QR code at their entrances for people to scan with a smartphone app to check their vaccine status before entering. Everyone aged 12 and over must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter these places. 


Beginning April 30, those aged 18 and above will be required to have two doses. Booster shots will be required for some, starting June 30.

Related stories

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Selling Out Airports After Promising Commoners Flight Experience

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Final Round: India Face Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia In Group D

Flight Operations Resume In Kashmir As Visibility Improves


Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, is struggling to impose a zero-COVID strategy patterned on the tough measures mainland China has implemented to keep the virus at bay. 


A sharp rise in cases driven by the omicron variant has left the city short of the hospital beds and isolation rooms needed for a zero-COVID approach.


Mainland experts have been brought in to help put up temporary testing facilities and new isolation wards to handle mass testing of the entire population of 7.4 million people next month, similar to what China does in cities hit with even relatively small outbreaks. 


The city of Hohhot in China's Inner Mongolia region launched the sixth round of citywide testing on Thursday after finding more than 220 cases.


In Hong Kong, the Health Department on Wednesday reported 8,674 new cases of people testing positive in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. 


The ongoing outbreak, along with the new requirement to be vaccinated to enter certain premises, has driven more people to get a shot. About 5.9 million people, or 87% of the population 12 years old and older, have gotten at least one dose, according to the government.


Nearly 45,000 people received their first dose of vaccine in the 24 hours through 8 pm Wednesday, and more than 43,000 got either their second or third dose, the city government said. 


The vaccine requirement also applies to fresh food markets, gaming centres, gyms, beauty parlours and barbershops, swimming pools, department stores and nightclubs. Exceptions are made for people making a delivery or picking up an item, including takeout food.


King Woo, who was waiting for takeout outside a restaurant, said that people should have the freedom to choose whether to use the vaccine pass.


“Even if I'm not vaccinated, I should have the right to dine-in," he said. "Therefore, in the current situation, I'd rather get takeaway.” At restaurants, an employee is required to check each customer's vaccine status and scan it with their smartphone. 


At many other places, including shopping malls, there is no required check. The government said that police may conduct spot checks. 


Link, an operator of 75 shopping centres and 52 fresh food markets, said it had set up the QR codes at the entrances and passageways to car parks and housing complexes, and reminded workers that they need to be vaccinated, too.

“Our team has been working hard to provide the safest possible environment for our tenants and the public,” George Hongchoy, the CEO of Link, said in a news release.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Vaccination China-Hong Kong Hong-Kong Full Vaccination Vaccination Hong Kong
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Drug That May Treat Serious COVID-19 Complication In Children Identified

Ukraine Says Nearly 40 Killed In Russian Attack So Far

Rupee Plummets 102 Paise To Close At 75.63/USD Amid Ukraine Crisis

‘Deeply Dissatisfied’: Ukrain Turns To PM Modi To Help Restore Peace

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators