International

Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family

The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.

X/@Delhiite_
The UK-based Hinduja family. Photo: X/@Delhiite_
info_icon

Four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, who were given jail terms by a Swiss court in a verdict that found them guilty of 'exploiting vulnerable domestic workers from India' employed at their villa in Geneva, on Saturday said neither of them have been subjected to any "imprisonment, conviction, sentence or detention."

Earlier on Friday, in a statement issued on behalf of the family by their lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges.

“Per Swiss law procedures, the lower court's judgement is rendered ineffective and inoperative as the presumption of innocence is paramount until and unless a final judgment by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced,” a spokesperson for the affected family members, Kamal and Prakash Hinduja and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata – who are all Swiss nationals, said.

“It may be noted that the case has no complainants left anymore and they had declared in the court that they were led into signing statements that they didn't even understand. They had neither intended to nor initiated such proceedings. All of them further testified that the four Hinduja Family Members treated them with ‘respect, dignity and like family’," news agency PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Earlier on Friday, in a statement issued on behalf of the family, their lawyers from Switzerland dismissed media reports that any members of the family faced detention after court reports from Geneva said the four were sentenced to between four and four-and-a-half years in prison.

ALSO READ | Explainer: Will Hinduja Clan Face Prison Time in Switzerland Over Servant Exploitation

“Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have, of course, filed an appeal to the higher court, thereby making this part of the judgement not effective,” reads the statement signed by lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael and Roman Jordan.

The statement said that under Swiss law, the presumption of innocence is paramount till a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced.

Contrary to some media reports, there is no effective detention for any members of the family, the statement said.

The lawyers also pointed out that “it should also be recalled that the plaintiffs in this case had withdrawn their respective complaints after declaring to the court that they had never intended to be involved in such proceedings.”

“The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail,” they conclude.

The UK-based family's group of companies, headed by chairman G P Hinduja, operates in 48 countries and across several sectors - automotive, oil and specialty chemicals, banking and finance, IT, cyber security, healthcare, trading, infrastructure project development, media and entertainment, power, and real estate.

The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.

Some workers allegedly spoke only Hindi and were paid their wages in rupees in banks back in India that they could not access.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates, June 24: North India Including Delhi Likely To Get Relief From Heatwave; Southwest Monsoon Advances
  2. Parliament News LIVE: President Administers Oath To BJP's Mahtab As Pro Tem Speaker Of LS
  3. Jaishankar On 'Kanishka' Bombing: EAM Recalls 'Worst Act Of Terror In History' Amid Strained India-Canada Ties
  4. Vishal Patil: Rebel With A Cause
  5. Young And Influential: Shambhavi Choudhary’s Historic Win In Bihar
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  4. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
  5. Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Maharaj Gone, SA Wobbling In 123-Run Chase
  2. F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Podium Features - Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton - In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; Uruguay Lead Panama 1-0
  4. India Vs Australia Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. WI Vs SA Rain Scenario, T20 World Cup Super 8: Who Goes To Semi-Finals If Match Is Washed Out?
World News
  1. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  2. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  3. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
  5. Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; Uruguay Lead Panama 1-0
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Parliament News LIVE: President Administers Oath To BJP's Mahtab As Pro Tem Speaker Of LS