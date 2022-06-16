Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Hezbollah Members Get Lifers In Lebanon PM Rafik Hariri’s 2005 Assassination Case

Hezbollah members—Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, have been arrested and sent to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the Netherlands.

Hezbollah members sentenced in 2005 assassination case.(File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:09 pm

Appeals judges at an international tribunal sentenced two members of the militant Hezbollah group to life imprisonment Thursday for their roles in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and the deaths of 21 other people in 2005.

Neither of the convicted men, Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, has been arrested and sent to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the Netherlands. They were tried in their absence and remain at large.

Merhi and Oneissi were convicted on appeal in March of five crimes, including being accomplices to the intentional homicide of Hariri and the 21 others. 

They all were killed when plotters detonated a huge truck bomb outside a hotel on Beirut's seafront as Hariri's motorcade drove past.

The blast wounded another 226 people and plunged Lebanon deeper into political turmoil.

During a hearing Thursday, the tribunal's president, Czech judge Ivana Hrdlicková, said Merhi and Oneissi were receiving life sentences for each of their five convictions. 

If they are ever captured and imprisoned, the sentences would be served concurrently.

The two men were acquitted nearly two years ago following a lengthy trial that found another Hezbollah member, Salim Ayyash, guilty of involvement in the Feb. 14, 2005, blast. Ayyash, who also was tried in absentia, received a life prison sentence.

The tribunal's 2020 verdict was met with anger and disappointment in parts of Lebanon. 

The trial judges said there was no evidence that Hezbollah's leadership and Syria were involved in the attack but noted the assassination happened as Hariri and his political allies were discussing calling for Syria to withdraw its forces from Lebanon.
 

